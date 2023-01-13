Read full article on original website
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
susquehannastyle.com
Local Love: Elly and Austin
Our first date lasted twelve hours. We rode the waves until the sun went down at the beach, marveling constantly at how much we had in common, as we did nearly every day for the following two weeks. After a few years of being long distance and traveling to see each other every chance we got, we both ended up in a small beach town in Florida. I was completely surprised and overjoyed when Austin asked me to marry him on my birthday! We knew that we wanted to get married in my hometown of Lancaster, and it was so special to have our wedding at The Conestoga House, where my family would often picnic when I was a young girl. Most days you’ll find us planting tropical fruit trees in our backyard, catching waves when the surf is good, and just treasuring the gift of each other and the blessing of marriage.
theburgnews.com
Party Plans: Dance club, speakeasy to open in former downtown Harrisburg bar
A new place to dance, drink and party is headed to downtown Harrisburg. The former Susquehanna Ale House on N. 2nd Street will soon become “Nocturnal,” a dance club with upstairs speakeasy-themed rooms. Harrisburg restaurateur Justin Browning said that he purchased the building with hopes of revitalizing the...
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
abc27.com
Annual ice festival returns to York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual ice festival, FestiveICE returned to York on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was a free community celebration that filled Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and ice carved into amazing sculptures. There were appearances...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
bctv.org
Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
susquehannastyle.com
Let Brides by Envy Make Your Love Story Even More Beautiful
Envy Studio’s client experience is designed to protect your energy and anticipate your individual needs, so you can be present for every moment of your day. Our artists excel in creating unique, custom looks and celebrating diversity through beauty. We pride ourselves in creating a memorable experience for you...
Harrisburg pet store holds rat adoption event following October dumping
A Harrisburg pet store held a rat adoption event Sunday for residents interested in giving the animals a permanent home after hundreds of the domesticated rodents were dumped in Dauphin County in October. According to a report from WGAL, the rat adoption was help at Abrams & Weakley General Store...
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in Pennsylvania
A new local restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Roadhouse 61 celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 655 PA-61 in Orwigsburg, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
susquehannastyle.com
Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan
We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
Crowds pack the last day of the 2023 Farm Show
Large crowds filled the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg Saturday, the last day of this year’s Farm Show. Celebrating Pennsylvania agriculture for the 107th year, this year’s show was blessed with mild weather and great attendance from Jan. 7-14.
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
LTC (Ret.) James B. Allen Sr., 77, of Schwenksville, Jan. 13, Williams. Evelyn A. (Leh) Stark, 102, formerly of Boyertown, Jan. 13, Morrell. Barbara A. (Lowman) Rowe, 81, of Ephrata, a Phoenixville HS graduate, Jan. 12, Gatcha. Roland Bayard Morris, 84, of Fort Lauderdale FL, a Pottstown HS graduate, Dec....
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania
A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
Father remains hopeful on 7th anniversary of son’s disappearance
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 7 years ago, life unexpectedly changed for the Whitenight family. “‘When was the last time you saw your son?” Allegrucci asked. “Yeah, January 14th, 2016,” Steven Whitenight Senior responded. Steven Whitenight Junior was considered missing that morning after he was delivering newspapers. His father and long-time girlfriend knew something was […]
1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest Resort
Hershey Lodge is located minutes from Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World, along with many other Hershey area attractions. With an indoor waterworks, game room, mini golf and more, this family resort is perfect for a weekend in The Sweetest Place on Earth.
