Lititz, PA

susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Elly and Austin

Our first date lasted twelve hours. We rode the waves until the sun went down at the beach, marveling constantly at how much we had in common, as we did nearly every day for the following two weeks. After a few years of being long distance and traveling to see each other every chance we got, we both ended up in a small beach town in Florida. I was completely surprised and overjoyed when Austin asked me to marry him on my birthday! We knew that we wanted to get married in my hometown of Lancaster, and it was so special to have our wedding at The Conestoga House, where my family would often picnic when I was a young girl. Most days you’ll find us planting tropical fruit trees in our backyard, catching waves when the surf is good, and just treasuring the gift of each other and the blessing of marriage.
LANCASTER, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Annual ice festival returns to York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual ice festival, FestiveICE returned to York on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was a free community celebration that filled Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and ice carved into amazing sculptures. There were appearances...
YORK, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
READING, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Let Brides by Envy Make Your Love Story Even More Beautiful

Envy Studio’s client experience is designed to protect your energy and anticipate your individual needs, so you can be present for every moment of your day. Our artists excel in creating unique, custom looks and celebrating diversity through beauty. We pride ourselves in creating a memorable experience for you...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
READING, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan

We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

LTC (Ret.) James B. Allen Sr., 77, of Schwenksville, Jan. 13, Williams. Evelyn A. (Leh) Stark, 102, formerly of Boyertown, Jan. 13, Morrell. Barbara A. (Lowman) Rowe, 81, of Ephrata, a Phoenixville HS graduate, Jan. 12, Gatcha. Roland Bayard Morris, 84, of Fort Lauderdale FL, a Pottstown HS graduate, Dec....
POTTSTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania

A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
CARLISLE, PA
WBRE

Father remains hopeful on 7th anniversary of son’s disappearance

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 7 years ago, life unexpectedly changed for the Whitenight family. “‘When was the last time you saw your son?” Allegrucci asked. “Yeah, January 14th, 2016,” Steven Whitenight Senior responded. Steven Whitenight Junior was considered missing that morning after he was delivering newspapers. His father and long-time girlfriend knew something was […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
DELCO.Today

1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag

Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
MOUNT JOY, PA
Jenn Greene

Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest Resort

Hershey Lodge is located minutes from Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World, along with many other Hershey area attractions. With an indoor waterworks, game room, mini golf and more, this family resort is perfect for a weekend in The Sweetest Place on Earth.
HERSHEY, PA

