Our first date lasted twelve hours. We rode the waves until the sun went down at the beach, marveling constantly at how much we had in common, as we did nearly every day for the following two weeks. After a few years of being long distance and traveling to see each other every chance we got, we both ended up in a small beach town in Florida. I was completely surprised and overjoyed when Austin asked me to marry him on my birthday! We knew that we wanted to get married in my hometown of Lancaster, and it was so special to have our wedding at The Conestoga House, where my family would often picnic when I was a young girl. Most days you’ll find us planting tropical fruit trees in our backyard, catching waves when the surf is good, and just treasuring the gift of each other and the blessing of marriage.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO