Alabama State

AL.com

A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday in Alabama

Another cold front could bring the potential for a few strong storms to parts of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 1 of of 5 risk for severe weather to include more of north and parts of central and west Alabama on Wednesday and into Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama

A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A few strong storms possible later this week

The National Weather Service is sending out a heads up about the potential for strong storms in Alabama from late Wednesday into the day on Thursday as a cold front moves through the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has part of west Alabama in a Level 1 out of 5...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

FEMA official to visit Alabama on Tuesday to survey tornado damage

Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will visit Alabama on Tuesday to meet with state and local officials about ongoing response and recovery efforts following the deadly tornadoes that swept across the state last week. While here, Hooks will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season.  “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Weather Video: Rains the Main Story the Next Two Weeks

Saturday was a beautiful but chilly day across Alabama. Highs were mostly in the 40s, including 44F at Anniston, 46F at Birmingham, and 47F at Calera. It was 50F at Tuscaloosa. WET WEATHER AHEAD: The next two weeks look like they will be wet ones across much of Alabama. With...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state

Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

11 record-breaking fish were caught in Alabama saltwater last year: How much did they weigh?

Multiple state records for some saltwater fish caught in Alabama were broken between October 2021 and October 2022 with some broken more than once. According to statistics kept by Alabama Gulf Seafood, 11 fish were entered into the state record books in that time frame, with two of these claiming the top title for only a few months. Both the sheepshead – a common catch among anglers in Alabama waters – and the elusive permit fish had records broken twice for the biggest fish of its kind caught to date.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

