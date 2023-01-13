Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state
(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
saportareport.com
Cancer care in Georgia: 20 years of closing the disparities gap, and yet there’s still so much more to do
By Guest Columnist LYNN DURHAM, Ed.D., President and CEO of Georgia CORE and a three-time cancer survivor. It’s unlikely that there are many of us who have not been touched by cancer in some way. Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death even though many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable, and always more effectively treated when detected early. Yet, so many of our friends and loved ones here in Georgia have had to travel to other states for the best available treatments. And that’s why Georgia CORE was formed.
Where are people moving to Georgia from?
Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
Biden welcomed back to Georgia after lying low in midterms
ATLANTA — (AP) — During the 2022 midterm campaign, President Joe Biden steered clear of Georgia as Sen. Raphael Warnock, like many other battleground-state Democrats, tried to distance himself from the White House amid an inflationary economy and the president's lagging approval ratings. Now, with Warnock having secured...
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority plans 30th annual Georgia AKA Day at the Capitol
Hundreds of members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, are heading to the Georgia State Capitol on Feb. 19-20. There, they will discuss concerns with elected officials and urge them to pass legislation that would positively impact the communities they serve. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the...
Kemp details his budget proposals for Georgia schools
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to add hundreds of millions of dollars in school spending to bolster pay, counseling services and safety and address other issues.
Military.com
Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens
A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
Kemp Takes the Oath for the Second Time – Vows 2nd Round of Raises for Teachers, State Workers, and more Tax Refunds
Brian Kemp swore in to begin his second term with a bang as he proffered his 2023 budget plan and pledged to work hard to get more tax rebates and better pay for teachers, education staffers, and all state employees.
Republicans lose the support of women voters in Georgia Midterm Elections exit polls show
ATLANTA, GA. - In the 2022 midterm elections in Georgia, Republicans failed to gain the support of women voters, a result that could spell trouble for the party in upcoming elections. According to exit polls, women overwhelmingly sided with Democrats in the election, with 56% of them voting for Democratic candidates compared to 44% who voted Republican.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Most commonly seen birds in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Georgia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break
Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
Georgia taxpayers will have to pay majority of $6M to fight Abrams lawsuit
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover the bulk of the state's cost to defend a lawsuit that alleged voter suppression in the 2018 election, state officials confirmed this week. Fair Fight Action, founded by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and other groups filed a lawsuit in November 2018, alleging Georgia's election processes denied thousands of residents the ability to vote. The allegations centered on Georgia's absentee ballot procedures, voter registration and voter list management practices. ...
travelnoire.com
Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips
Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Warren McClendon's father issues update on Georgia OL after accident that killed two
Warren McClendon’s father gave an update following an accident that killed a Georgia player and a recruiting staffer Sunday morning. McClendon was a passenger in the car accident and just needed stitches in his forehead. “Lil Warren was in the car that was involved in the accident and he...
What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?
Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
wabe.org
State lawmakers to consider full Medicaid expansion during the legislative session
State Democratic lawmakers are making full Medicaid expansion a top priority this legislative session. Expanding Medicaid is a move the governor has long resisted, and it’s not included in his proposed $32 billion budget. Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal calls for $52 million to fund the implementation of his Georgia...
Comments / 1