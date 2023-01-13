ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

New Starry lemon lime soda with 'more citrus' replaces Sierra Mist for PepsiCo

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32c7bo_0kDpcCnz00

NEW YORK — Sierra Mist has officially fizzled out at PepsiCo, and the brand has replaced it with a new lemon-lime flavored soda, Starry.

The "crisp, clear, refreshing" new caffeine-free soda was made "for a generation of irreverent optimists," the company said in its announcement on Wednesday.

With the tagline "Starry Hits Different," the brand is hoping to hook consumers with a beverage that is "rooted in culture and fun," according to Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Starry is now available in Regular and Zero Sugar versions across U.S. retailers and food service outlets.

PepsiCo also said in its release that growth in the lemon lime soda category has been "accelerating since 2019" giving the company "a significant opportunity now to give people a choice in an area that's been dominated by one brand for years."

The company's product innovation team, led by Danielle Barbaro -- VP of research and development at PepsiCo -- came up with what she hailed "a game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition."

With one month to go until Super Bowl LVII, the company has hinted that consumers can expect to see "a national TV commercial" with "360 digital and social content and large-scale sports, culture, and entertainment partnerships."

While no official announcement was made, Pepsi has a long-running history of top ad spots during the NFL's big night.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

A Popular Coca-Cola Drink Faces New Pepsico Competition

Soda is one of the most popular drinks in America, with the average person consuming almost 43 gallons of it per year. And when it comes to the business of soda, there are three main players with a majority of the market share: Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report, Pepsico (PEP) - Get Free Report, and Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) - Get Free Report.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
CNN

The 26 best non-alcoholic drinks for Dry January and beyond

Whether you’re kicking the year off with Dry January, committing to a zero-proof lifestyle or among the growing number of sober curious drinkers, going non-alcoholic doesn’t mean happy hour has to end. From dealcoholized wines to craft mocktails, there’s a whole universe of alcohol alternatives out there — here, we find the best non-alcoholic wines, beers, spirits and mocktails to try.
AOL Corp

THC Seltzer Is on the Rise. Here Are 11 Options To Try

It’s 2023 and the world is a wild place. Not only is cannabis legal for recreational use in over 20 states, but it’s easier than ever to consume. While CBD and THC are both cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, only THC contains the psychoactive chemicals that “get you high.” Don’t like to smoke? Hate gummies? Looking for an alternative to alcoholic drinks? Behold: 11 THC seltzer options, available in states where cannabis is legal. For specific locations, make sure to check each website’s store locator.
CALIFORNIA STATE
morningbrew.com

Nonalcoholic beer, wine, and spirits on the rise for Dry January

Nonalcoholic beer, wine, and spirits are grabbing headlines because it’s Dry January—the month when people stop drinking and the worst time to go on a family vacation. But it turns out that drinking 0% ABV IPAs has turned into a year-round phenomenon for health-conscious customers. Retail sales of nonalcoholic beverages grew more than 20% last year, and 120% over three years, per Nielsen.
PYMNTS

Molson Coors Bets on D2C with Online-only Mocktail Brand

Molson Coors is stepping up its digital presence with the launch of D2C-only mocktails. The beverage giant, which owns a range of popular alcoholic brands, including Coors, Miller, Vizzy and others, announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) the launch of its Roxie line of nonalcoholic cocktails available only via the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) eCommerce site.
TheSpoon

Cargill (Yes, That Cargill) Shows Off Smart Food Locker System at CES 2023

Most people know Cargill as a massive food conglomerate with a huge share of the total food commodity market. But considerably fewer people know the same company responsible for about 25% of total US grain exports has a digital business unit that incubates technology products more akin to something you might see from a Silicon Vally startup.
Hypebae

Levi Strauss & Co. Taps Fashion for Good to Start Home-Compostable Packaging Trial

Levi Strauss & Co. and Fashion for Good have initiated a collaborative project to spark circular innovation in the apparel industry. The denim imprint has started a home-compostable polybag trial to address the use of fossil fuels in the industry and offer a start toward its goal of reducing single-use plastic in consumer-facing packaging to zero by 2030.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

The Stockout: Are consumers really getting too cheap to buy good beer?

Deceleration in Constellation Brands’ shipment growth and disappointing margin outlook. Constellation Brands, the owner of the Corona and Modelo beer brands and various wine and spirits brands, such as Svedka Vodka, was among the first CPG companies to report earnings in the new year and it proved to be a controversial quarter. Shares declined 10% after it reported last Thursday, which was the biggest one-day decline since March 2020.
Law & Crime

WATCH LIVE: Flo Rida Celsius Energy Drinks

Rapper Tramar “Flo Rida” Dillard is going to court, arguing that an energy drink company owes him money for an endorsement deal. You can watch this civil trial in the player above. He is seeking at least $30,000 in damages in this breach of contract lawsuit aimed at...
PYMNTS

Visa and Uber Eats Team to Offer Restaurants Green Packaging

Visa has teamed with Uber Eats to help restaurants offer sustainable packaging. The partnership will give qualifying Uber Eats restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Madrid access to a $1 million fund for green packaging, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release. "Single-use packaging...
LOS ANGELES, CA
potatopro.com

FAM Stumabo will showcase the latest cutting innovations at Fruit Logistica 2023

As the European leader in the field of industrial cutting machines, FAM Stumabo will be present to showcase their latest cutting innovations in the vegetable and fruit industry at Fruit Logistica (Berlin, Germany). FAM focuses on developing industrial cutting machines for the food industry, by providing customers with the solutions...
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
111K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy