Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Filmmaker shares what happened when he met America's Most Inbred Family: "Like a Scene out of Deliverance"
A documentary filmmaker, Mark Laita, has revealed that America’s most inbred family, the Whittakers, have no education, live in grunginess, and are ‘like a scene out of Deliverance’.
Opinion: Dating Red Flags for Women
Woman covered with sheer red fabricPhoto byPhoto by Airam Dato-on Love is complicated but there are simplicities in the complexities of relationships. As a former business columnist turned relationship columnist, I view relationships through the lens of a marketer. I've spent a decade in counseling and research on the topic.
Opinion: The Dark Side of Online Dating and Why Your Personal History Is None of Your Date’s Business
As it turns out, there's a lot more to connect with someone than simply having the same interests or values - like chemistry, for starters. For me, when I’m seemingly hitting it off with someone who keeps bringing up my past relationships I can’t help but think “Is this really why you’re here? If all you want is gossip then I hardly think we’re compatible!” It shows disrespect and lack of discretion - two qualities that are not very attractive. In today's world of online dating where it feels so difficult to find someone who truly clicks and communicates honestly, one should never settle for less.
Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad
Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Lessons learned when people gossip about others without their consent
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If someone is comfortable sharing with you intimate details of another person’s life without their consent, they’ll likely share yours as well at some point without your consent. Let people earn the privilege to hear your innermost struggles. When someone shares intimate details about another person's life that was shared in private, I usually wonder what their motive is, why they feel comfortable doing it without their permission and what they hope sharing that information would do.
msn.com
Our Best Tips For Navigating Being In Love With Someone You Can't Be With
As much as being in love is one of the most wonderful things in the world, on the other side of that coin is being in love with someone you can't be with — or, as they call it, unrequited love. To love someone who doesn't love you back is devastating on so many levels. It doesn't affect just your emotions and mental state but your physical state too.
Opinion: Loving Someone Who Cannot Love Themselves
It’s strange that we expect people to love us well who don’t even love themselves. I don’t believe that we have to fully love ourselves to engage in healthy, authentic relationships, but self-love has a way of making us better partners. Yet, the heart wants what the heart wants, and sometimes, it chooses a person who has little self-loving and may even be stuck in a pattern of self-loathing.
Opinion: The Secret Shame of Being Single
Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi on UnsplashI love my single life. I really do. But sometimes, I feel lonely. I’d like to share my life with someone I love and who loves me in return. The problem with being single and admitting to loneliness or the desire for a relationship is that people, especially coupled people, are quick to jump in with advice as readily as judgment.
Opinion: Love Addicts Throw Themselves Into Relationships
For the first part of my life, I wanted someone else to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
Opinion: When Dating Someone You Can Help Them Reach Their Goals
“I just want to write a book.” I moaned to my boyfriend. He listened to my constant lament for the first few months we dated. One evening when I brought it up again after a glass of wine he finally said something.
travelyourway.net
The life lessons you learn through travel
Respecting differences, getting out of your comfort zone, learning to be more patient are things people can realize through travel. The experts from The Travel Canada magazine have just summed up life lessons from travel, through trips in 2022. Help to get out of your comfort zone. Traveling forces us...
collective.world
The Truth Is, It Doesn’t Matter What Anyone Else Thinks About Your Life
I know you feel inferior to others right now. You are full of doubts and overthinking. You have a lot of dreams in mind, and you really want to work hard, but you feel overwhelmed by the pressure from the people around you. You began to worry about what would happen if you failed to meet their expectations, if you were rejected. Every negative thought is circulating in your mind right now. You don’t want to see their smiles fading because of disappointment. But I just want to let you know that you have your own life and control over it. You have the power to rule your mind and make choices. Don’t kill yourself just because of what other people want for you; surely, at a certain point, you will explode.
In love, following up on a cryptic message can be the key.
Lucky numbers include your next birthday’s age. Get all the latest Taurus horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions. Aries - The best and worst characteristics of the head of the zodiac. Aquarius - The traits you need to know for the air sign. Capricorn - What does...
