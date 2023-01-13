ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ty D.

Walmart's New Bag Surcharge: A Convenient Shift or a Nuisance for Customers?

Walmart has announced that it will be introducing a surcharge on bags at 206 stores across the US. Walmart has announced that it will be introducing a surcharge on bags at 206 stores across the US, including 105 stores in Colorado, as well as locations in Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey. Customers who do not bring their own reusable bags will be required to pay 10 cents for a paper bag at the register.
I Purged All of My Old Food Storage Containers for This Leak-Proof Set That's Now 43% Off at Amazon

More than 16,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating Editor's note: The products below are currently sold out on Amazon, but these similar Rubbermaid containers are available now. For my entire life, I've lived in the Midwest, where you'll likely end up with a new food storage container after every kind of gathering — potlucks, barbecues, and especially Thanksgiving. This is why my kitchen cabinets have been overwhelmed with an assortment of mismatched plastic containers and lids for my entire adult life. Ultimately, I decided enough was enough.   I purged...
Can You Legally Eat Bootleg Eggs in Washington?

I was the last to get the memo about all the eggs being gone in Washington grocery stores. I seldom use eggs (that’s because I seldom cook). I only noticed that there was an egg crisis happening all around me when I went to buy some yogurt the other day at the grocery store and the eggs are always right next to them. There was a gaping space of emptiness where all the eggs used to be. I began to wonder if my friend T still had those chickens in her backyard coop and if she would be willing to sell me a few, just in case I need some eggs in the next few weeks. Then I began to wonder if it was even legal to eat those bootleg eggs during an egg shortage. (If you want the TL;DR version of the answer, just scroll down below.)
Ty D.

Egg-Crisis In The US: Major Grocery Stores Limit Purchases Due To Shortage

Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions. Eggs are a staple in most kitchens and are an economical choice. However, recent events have caused a significant change in the price of eggs and a shortage in supply. Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions.
Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs

Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves

Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
Ty D.

Walmart's 'Crazy' Policy Change: Plastic and Paper Bags Banned in Stores Across Connecticut

Walmart stores across Connecticut are set to ban plastic and paper bags in an effort to reduce waste. The policy, which will come into force on Wednesday, has been met with mixed reactions from customers, with some calling it "crazy" and others accepting it as a necessary change. The company is encouraging customers to use reusable bags, containers, or boxes instead.
Ty D.

Kroger Unveils America's First Carbon-Neutral Eggs: Kroger Will Also Let You Check In On The Hens Who Laid Them!

Kroger, a Cincinnati-based supermarket chain, has begun selling America's first carbon-neutral eggs. The eggs are a step beyond cage-free, free-range and pasture-raised eggs in terms of animal welfare, sustainability and progressive food policies in general. The egg-laying hens in this case conduct their business within a unique, closed-loop production system developed in the Netherlands.
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado.

