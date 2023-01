NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If any team needed a weeklong break, it was Vanderbilt women’s basketball. The shorthanded Commodores have been playing with just eight active players on the roster for most of the season. Vanderbilt (9-9, 0-4 SEC) will return to SEC play after a bye week to face Arkansas (14-3, 3-1 SEC) on Monday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

