FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
Dan’s Daily: Rutherford Unloads, Penguins Getting Letang Back
Jim Rutherford is the talk of hockey after he torched the Vancouver Canucks, including himself. Rutherford will define the NHL trade deadline. That brush fire became a full-fledged inferno. The Pittsburgh Penguins gave up a pair of third period goals to the Anaheim Ducks but then rallied for a late third-period tie and OT win. Coach Mike Sullivan updated Kris Letang and Jan Rutta. The Capitals beat the Islanders, Nathan MacKinnon had four points, and the Ottawa Senators will start showing the books to potential owners.
Rangers, in tight division race, take on Canadiens
So far, 2023 has been good to the New York Rangers. But the Montreal Canadiens continue to struggle. On Sunday, the host Rangers will aim to extend their point streak to eight games while trying to hand the Canadiens an eighth consecutive road defeat. Though the Rangers went 8-3-2 in...
Madden Monday: Blame for 'scared' Steelers offense misplaced — look to Mike Tomlin, not Matt Canada
Pittsburgh Steelers fans definitely noticed that the Miami Dolphins nearly took down the Buffalo Bills in their AFC playoff game Sunday. As the seventh seed in the AFC playoff bracket, the Dolphins went to Buffalo and only lost 34-31 despite being 13-point underdogs. That result seems to have Steelers fans...
The Matt Canada Theory: Steelers Thoughts on OC Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't made a move but they're thinking about one.
Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Positive Vibes Surround Penguins Throughout Monday
The Pittsburgh Penguins received plenty of good news to start the week.
Penguins Room: Comeback Escapes Disaster, ‘Would Have Been Deflating’
The Pittsburgh Penguins were in control of the Monday game against the lowly Anaheim Ducks until they weren’t. They were tied or led for about 56 minutes, peppered goalie John Gibson with 44 shots in regulation, but late lapses spotted Anaheim a 3-2 lead in the final few minutes.
First Call: Steelers LB Devin Bush sends curious tweet; Ravens RB grumbles about carries after playoff loss; Pens need a win
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush sent an eyebrow-raising tweet over the weekend. A Baltimore Ravens running back is unhappy with his role in his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Penguins have a Monday game against a struggling opponent they need to beat. And we share an honor...
