Pgh Hockey Now

Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota

Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Rutherford Unloads, Penguins Getting Letang Back

Jim Rutherford is the talk of hockey after he torched the Vancouver Canucks, including himself. Rutherford will define the NHL trade deadline. That brush fire became a full-fledged inferno. The Pittsburgh Penguins gave up a pair of third period goals to the Anaheim Ducks but then rallied for a late third-period tie and OT win. Coach Mike Sullivan updated Kris Letang and Jan Rutta. The Capitals beat the Islanders, Nathan MacKinnon had four points, and the Ottawa Senators will start showing the books to potential owners.
Yardbarker

Rangers, in tight division race, take on Canadiens

So far, 2023 has been good to the New York Rangers. But the Montreal Canadiens continue to struggle. On Sunday, the host Rangers will aim to extend their point streak to eight games while trying to hand the Canadiens an eighth consecutive road defeat. Though the Rangers went 8-3-2 in...
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick

New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
Yardbarker

Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal

Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
