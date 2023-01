Austin Community College District (ACC) invites faculty, staff, students, and the community to a weeklong series of events for Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (THRT) week, Monday, January 16, through Friday, January 20. The 2023 theme is “Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Begins with Me.”. The TRHT Campus Center’s...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO