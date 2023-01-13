(The Center Square) – Growth in the nation’s gross domestic product during the last half of 2022 shows the raising of interest rates to control inflation didn’t harm the economy, according to the leader of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, provided several other positive data points leading to prospects of 2023 being a good economic year. However, he said the Fed must continue to monitor inflation and react by appropriately raising or...

