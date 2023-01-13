Read full article on original website
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Microcenter lists February 8 / 22 shipping date for some MSI gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 4000 dGPUs
Laptops featuring the new RTX 4000 dGPUs from Nvidia are expected to see availability in just a few weeks. According to a recent ITHome report, some online retailers will be allowing pre-orders beginning with February 1st, but the laptops will be shipped at a later date. This is now confirmed by U.S. retailer Microcenter with its listings for MSI’s 2023 gaming laptops, which also include pricing information. The ITHome report mentions that Nvidia is looking to set an MSRP of US$999 for laptops featuring the RTX 4050 dGPU, but the Microcenter listing shows higher prices, unfortunately.
Skagen Falster Gen 6 upgrades to Wear OS 3, reportedly sheds UI features
The Falster Gen 6 has the same specs as the latest Fossil smartwatch, albeit with a different, Skagen-branded design. As such, it has been eligible for the latest Wear OS 3 update from Google since its release. Then again, it is only now turning up on the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ wearable.
EnjoyCool 1,200 W 11-in-1 power station with 1,008 Wh capacity arrives on Indiegogo
The EnjoyCool 1,200 W 11-in-1 power station is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The device, a potential competitor for the Jackery Explorer 1000, has a 1,008 Wh battery and is expected to last for over 3,000 lifecycles. This capacity allows you to charge a 40 W drone 22 times, a 65 W projector 13 times or a 60 Wh laptop 15 times. You can recharge the gadget in around 8.5 hours via AC, or use solar panels or PD USB-C charging.
Acer Nitro XV5: New gaming monitor series showcased with 200 Hz refresh rates
Acer has shed light on the Nitro XV5, a gaming monitor series that will be available later this month. According to the company, the series will start with two 27-inch editions, which both rely on 27-inch IPS panels. Acer will distinguish the pair by native resolution, with one operating at 1440p and the other at 4K. While the pair will also offer 144 Hz and 160 Hz refresh rates, respectively, both support overclocking to 200 Hz.
OPPO Find X6: Further display specs for the supposed vanilla Android flagship allegedly leak out
OPPO is projected to step into the 2023 top-end, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone arena with the Find X6 series, which may comprise direct successors to the X5 and X5 Pro, although each one is expected to get its own Hasselblad-branded rear camera hump this time around. That may...
LG UltraGear 25GR75FG previewed as League of Legends EMEA Championship 2023 gaming monitor with 360 Hz refresh rate
LG has announced the UltraGear 25GR75FG, its latest IPS-based gaming monitor. Equipped with a 24.5-inch and 1080p panel, the UltraGear 25GR75FG also delivers a fast refresh rate, low response times and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, among other features. LG has introduced the UltraGear 25GR75FG, a 24.5-inch IPS gaming monitor that...
Full Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptop specifications leaked as Samsung also lines up Galaxy Book3, Book3 360, Book3 Pro, and Book3 Ultra for huge Unpacked event
As if Samsung wasn’t already preparing enough for the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event with the Galaxy S23 smartphone series, there will also be quite a range of Galaxy Book laptops on show, with five SKUs from the Galaxy Book3 family to be launched along with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go series. We have reported on a leak concerning the Galaxy Book3 range in the past, and it seems the details contained in it were accurate. A report from MySmartPrice, with assistance from noted leaker Ishan Agarwal, has seemingly confirmed that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Book3, Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book3 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go and Galaxy Book2 Go 5G launched
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book2 Go and Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, a few weeks after showcasing the device during CES 2023. According to the company's press release, 5G editions support dual-SIM connectivity but continue to rely on the same chipset as their Wi-Fi-only siblings. As such, the entire Galaxy Book2 Go series utilises the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Plus Gen 3 which contains four ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 CPU cores and an Adreno GPU.
IKEA SITTBRUNN USB cables and SMAHAGEL USB chargers start from US$1.99
IKEA is expanding its range of tech accessories to include the new SITTBRUNN USB cable range and SMAHAGEL USB chargers. Three SITTBRUNN cables are available: a USB-A to USB-C cable in light yellow, a USB-C to USB-C cable in blue and a USB-A to USB-micro cable in light blue. Each cable is 39.25-in (~1 m) long and coated in flexible plastic. IKEA claims to have tested the products to ensure they can withstand over 25,000 bends. The cables support data transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps.
Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes mean even a 256 GB model can store thousands of photos
The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240x16320.
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 entry cost may soon become cheap thanks to seemingly imminent budget A620 AM5 motherboards
AMD released the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs last year. Although the processors brought big performance increases over previous-gen Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 chips, they are difficult to get into owing to their requirement for an AM5 motherboard and DDR5 memory. AMD announced during its Zen 4 reveal event that budget AM5 boards will start at US$125, but they are nowhere to be found. At the time of writing, the cheapest AM5 motherboard on Newegg is the US$160 GIGABYTE B650M DS3H.
Apple Mac mini receives Apple M2 and M2 Pro chipsets with quad Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
Apple has refreshed the Mac mini. Now based on the Apple M2 generation, the Mac mini comes with up to the Apple M2 Pro that also offers four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Other upgrades include Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Apple has refreshed the Mac mini, the first update for...
SO-DIMM laptop RAM form-factor to soon be replaced with Dell-developed CAMM standard
JEDEC is looking to replace the venerable SO-DIMM standard with a new form-factor called CAMM that allows better scalability of up to 128 GB per module and increased data transfer speeds beyond DDR5-6400. Furthermore, CAMM would allow for thinner and lighter laptop chassis, as well as user-replaceable LPDDR modules. The...
Rumor | iPhone 15 with Dynamic Island display enters pre-production testing
Apple finally moved on from (or detached from, rather) the infamous iPhone display notch with the latest 14 series - albeit in its most expensive Pro or Pro Max variants only. However, the Cupertino giant is tipped to roll the new Dynamic Island technology in question out to the entirety of the upcoming 15 series in 2023.
Huawei P60 and P60 Pro camera specs leak amidst rumors of a P60 Ultra model
While Huawei failed to launch a new P-series generation last year after 2021's P50 series, the Chinese company looks set to finally bring the P60 series to the market, with the rumor mill for the camera-focused flagships now spinning a bit faster. As revealed by tipster @RODENT950, Huawei has four...
Google found to be developing Apple AirTag competitor with UWB chip and built-in speaker
Kuba Wojciechowski and Mishaal Rahman have found the first indications of a future Google product that could rival the Apple AirTag and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Based on the pair's findings, the device is known internally by multiple codenames, including 'Grogu', 'GroguAudio' and 'GR10', with the latter its model number. Supposedly, the Nest team is developing the device too, which should provide an indication of where it will sit within Google's hardware offering.
iQOO Neo7 Indian Edition officially set to launch exclusively through Amazon
IQOO strongly implies that it is bringing the Neo7 to India by popular demand, and given the specs involved in its original Chinese-market release, it is not hard to see why. The Android 13 device is one of the world's few Dimensity 9000 Plus-powered machines, and has an in-house Pro+ dedicated "display chip" and a Sony IMX766V main rear camera adapted by brand owner Vivo on top of that.
Powerful AMD Strix Point APUs with 9 TFLOP RDNA 3+ iGPU and hybrid Zen 5 CPU could make low-end discreet GPUs "irrelevant"
AMD is set to release the desktop Zen 5 “Granite Ridge” CPUs and Strix point APUs sometime in 2024. While the company hasn’t revealed a lot of details about the Strix Point APUs, we know that the APUs will be built on an unidentified “Advanced Node” featuring Zen 5 CPU cores and an RDNA 3+ GPU. Rumors have mentioned that Strix Point APUs will use a hybrid architecture with Zen 5 and Zen 4D cores like Intel’s 12th and 13th gen chips.
Google Stadia Controller to receive Bluetooth connectivity support with future update
Google has announced plans to update the functionality of the Google Stadia Controller. Today, it is only possible to use the controller wirelessly with the Stadia platform. With Stadia officially ending tomorrow, its first-party controller will become a wired-only controller. However, Google claims that the controller will soon support Bluetooth connectivity, potentially opening it to use on consoles like the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
