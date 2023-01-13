As if Samsung wasn’t already preparing enough for the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event with the Galaxy S23 smartphone series, there will also be quite a range of Galaxy Book laptops on show, with five SKUs from the Galaxy Book3 family to be launched along with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go series. We have reported on a leak concerning the Galaxy Book3 range in the past, and it seems the details contained in it were accurate. A report from MySmartPrice, with assistance from noted leaker Ishan Agarwal, has seemingly confirmed that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Book3, Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

9 HOURS AGO