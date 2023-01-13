Read full article on original website
Microcenter lists February 8 / 22 shipping date for some MSI gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 4000 dGPUs
Laptops featuring the new RTX 4000 dGPUs from Nvidia are expected to see availability in just a few weeks. According to a recent ITHome report, some online retailers will be allowing pre-orders beginning with February 1st, but the laptops will be shipped at a later date. This is now confirmed by U.S. retailer Microcenter with its listings for MSI’s 2023 gaming laptops, which also include pricing information. The ITHome report mentions that Nvidia is looking to set an MSRP of US$999 for laptops featuring the RTX 4050 dGPU, but the Microcenter listing shows higher prices, unfortunately.
Acer Nitro XV5: New gaming monitor series showcased with 200 Hz refresh rates
Acer has shed light on the Nitro XV5, a gaming monitor series that will be available later this month. According to the company, the series will start with two 27-inch editions, which both rely on 27-inch IPS panels. Acer will distinguish the pair by native resolution, with one operating at 1440p and the other at 4K. While the pair will also offer 144 Hz and 160 Hz refresh rates, respectively, both support overclocking to 200 Hz.
New mod adds voice acting to original Final Fantasy 7
A new mod for the original Final Fantasy 7 adds voiced lines throughout the game. The team behind the mod, Tsunamods, hired voice actors to record the entirety of the game's script. The mod is free to download but is only available for the PC version. Final Fantasy 7 is...
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 entry cost may soon become cheap thanks to seemingly imminent budget A620 AM5 motherboards
AMD released the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs last year. Although the processors brought big performance increases over previous-gen Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 chips, they are difficult to get into owing to their requirement for an AM5 motherboard and DDR5 memory. AMD announced during its Zen 4 reveal event that budget AM5 boards will start at US$125, but they are nowhere to be found. At the time of writing, the cheapest AM5 motherboard on Newegg is the US$160 GIGABYTE B650M DS3H.
SO-DIMM laptop RAM form-factor to soon be replaced with Dell-developed CAMM standard
JEDEC is looking to replace the venerable SO-DIMM standard with a new form-factor called CAMM that allows better scalability of up to 128 GB per module and increased data transfer speeds beyond DDR5-6400. Furthermore, CAMM would allow for thinner and lighter laptop chassis, as well as user-replaceable LPDDR modules. The...
Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes mean even a 256 GB model can store thousands of photos
The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240x16320.
Deal | Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K UHD 60-in TV now just US$449.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is now reduced at Best Buy in the US. The headline deal is on the 75-in model, priced at US$649.99. The TV regularly costs US$849.99, meaning you can save US$200 or 24% with this Best Buy offer. The 85-in model is discounted by US$100, selling for US$1,299.99 rather than US$1,399.99. Also included in the sale is the 60-in model, which is currently reduced by US$100 or 18% at US$449.99; the gadget typically retails for US$549.99. The 43-in, 50-in and 58-in models are also discounted but less significantly, with US$20 to US$30 off.
PlayStation 5 standing position liquid metal leakage is a case of concern getting lost in translation
There have been heightened concerns recently following a discovery that standing PS5s may be prone to liquid metal leakage and eventual console failure. However, the original report has been now retracted as it was a misunderstanding of tweets from French repair shops. The problem can occur only if the PS5 has been manually dismantled affecting the liquid metal barrier and normal use in any position should pose no issues.
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs for Mac mini and MacBook Pro, claims M2 Max GPU prowess is unmatched even by Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 3080 Ti-powered laptops
In a rather uneventful release, Apple today unveiled the M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs alongside the new Mac mini and MacBook Pros. The M2 Pro offers up to a 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, and up to 32 GB of unified memory while the M2 Max offers the same 12-core CPU but with up to a 38-core GPU and up to 96 GB of unified memory.
OPPO Find X6 Pro leaks as a premium Android smartphone with new two-tone finish
OPPO flagship smartphones in Photographer's Edition form might be back in 2023. This is the overwhelming impression left by the "Find X6 Pro's" latest design leak, which does indeed recall that version of its possible predecessor the X3 Pro. In that design, the rear panel covered part of the way...
Free Sony PlayStation 5 Last of Us gameplay offered to mark the HBO series release
While PlayStation 5 owners are eagerly awaiting a native Last of Us Part II PS5 sequel release, Sony decided to fill in the gap with an HBO TV series franchise that just premiered over the weekend. HBO's Last of Us pilot, starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) was met with critical acclaim. The survival horror series takes place two decades post a civilizational apocalypse and fans are in for the heart-stopping journey of our heros Joel and Ellie across an infested US wasteland turned into a quarantine zone.
RedMagic 8 Pro launches as the first punch-hole-free Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship Android smartphone on the global market
RedMagic touts its new 8 Pro (Global Edition) as a "futuristic masterpiece" thanks to the "evolved" take on its brand's flagship gaming smartphone design for early 2023. Saying that, its rear panel is still plastered with legends pointing to its most competitive specs and features in its brand's best 'transparent-chic' tradition.
Powerful AMD Strix Point APUs with 9 TFLOP RDNA 3+ iGPU and hybrid Zen 5 CPU could make low-end discreet GPUs "irrelevant"
AMD is set to release the desktop Zen 5 “Granite Ridge” CPUs and Strix point APUs sometime in 2024. While the company hasn’t revealed a lot of details about the Strix Point APUs, we know that the APUs will be built on an unidentified “Advanced Node” featuring Zen 5 CPU cores and an RDNA 3+ GPU. Rumors have mentioned that Strix Point APUs will use a hybrid architecture with Zen 5 and Zen 4D cores like Intel’s 12th and 13th gen chips.
OPPO Find X6: Further display specs for the supposed vanilla Android flagship allegedly leak out
OPPO is projected to step into the 2023 top-end, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone arena with the Find X6 series, which may comprise direct successors to the X5 and X5 Pro, although each one is expected to get its own Hasselblad-branded rear camera hump this time around. That may...
Seamless Galaxy Z Fold5 display on the cards as Samsung creates its own muscular take on the waterdrop hinge
Despite the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 being one of the best phones we have reviewed (foldable or otherwise), one of the cons highlighted by our tester was the visibility of the display seam. Recently, we reported on news that one of the improvements being brought in by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 would be a “wrinkle-free” solution for the crease in the screen. A new article on Naver has offered up some further details about how that will happen, with Samsung adopting the waterdrop hinge used in phones such as the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 but with a durability twist.
Apple upgrades 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple M2 Pro and Apple M2 Max chipsets
Apple has upgraded its flagship pair of laptops. The MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 are now available with the M2 Pro and M2 Max, which add HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and slightly better battery life, among other minor changes. Apple has refreshed the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook...
Skagen Falster Gen 6 upgrades to Wear OS 3, reportedly sheds UI features
The Falster Gen 6 has the same specs as the latest Fossil smartwatch, albeit with a different, Skagen-branded design. As such, it has been eligible for the latest Wear OS 3 update from Google since its release. Then again, it is only now turning up on the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ wearable.
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro design revealed in official teaser and alleged live image leak
The Poco X4 Pro 5G debuted in Q1 2022 and Xiaomi already looks geared to launch a direct successor to that device. The Poco X5 Pro is coming, as evidenced by its recent appearances at various certification websites, and its design now appears to have leaked online. As revealed by...
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go and Galaxy Book2 Go 5G launched
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book2 Go and Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, a few weeks after showcasing the device during CES 2023. According to the company's press release, 5G editions support dual-SIM connectivity but continue to rely on the same chipset as their Wi-Fi-only siblings. As such, the entire Galaxy Book2 Go series utilises the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Plus Gen 3 which contains four ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 CPU cores and an Adreno GPU.
Tesla supplier LG developing Li-S battery for twice the range instead of solid-state cells
LG Energy Solutions, the supplier of 2170 battery cells for Tesla's long-range performance electric vehicles which is also looking into the cheaper to produce LFP and 4680 technologies, will be investing in lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries. Korean industry sources divulge that it is planning to start mass Li-S battery cells production by 2027. If all goes according to plans, they may go into electrified planes at launch as they would need much lighter batteries with the same energy density as current ternary packs first.
