mercerbears.com
Mercer Narrowly Drops Match at Kennesaw State
Box Score KENNESAW, Ga. – The Mercer women's tennis program (0-1, 0-0) fell just short against Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0) as the Owls won 4-3 on Monday afternoon. The Bears started strong after Mary Weston Courville/Teodora Ristic and Kristin Yordanova/Marina de Diego Quinones each won their respective doubles matches to secure the doubles point. Courville/Ristic won 7-5 on court one while Yordanova/de Diego Quinones won commandingly 6-2 on court three.
mercerbears.com
Bears Force Overtime Behind Career Day From Gonzalez But Fall 78-70 to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Mercer freshman guard Enjulina Gonzalez set an early career-high with 34 points and Mercer battled back from a double-digit halftime deficit to force overtime, but ultimately came up on the short end in a 78-70 overtime defeat at Chattanooga on Saturday. Enjulina Gonzalez was efficient shooting...
Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit
Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
dallasexpress.com
Southern Storms Leave Death and Destruction
Tornadoes and storms with high winds tore through the southern U.S. on Thursday, killing seven, including a 5-year-old boy in Butts County, Georgia. The child died after the car he and his mother were traveling in was hit by a falling tree, Fox News reported. The mother sought medical treatment for her injuries but has since been released from the hospital.
Drone video in Alabama, Georgia shows vast destruction after deadly tornado outbreak
Video showing the aftermath of large, extremely dangerous tornadoes that swept through the South on Thursday illustrates the power of the twisters, which left small structures and cars thrown about like toys.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
wgxa.tv
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
Dublin restaurant named 'Best in the South' by SEC Network show
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia restaurant is going on the big screen. Minute Grill in Dublin is owned by Donna Shinholster, who took over the business from her mom. The grill has been serving burgers and coleslaw for more than 50 years. The SEC Network's True South program...
Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast
A five-year-old child is confirmed dead in Georgia, following a severe tornado that ripped through the state and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
Mother mourning loss at Griffin funeral home describes when tornado hit
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A daughter was mourning the loss of her mother and saying her final farewells when a tornado wreaked havoc in Spalding County. She believes when the storm struck, her mother was watching over her and her three children. The funeral home in Griffin was crushed by...
EF-3 tornado confirmed in Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. — It was an EF-3 tornado that ravaged part of Griffin. The National Weather Service confirmed that that EF-3 tornado caused some of the worst damage of the storms that raked across north Georgia. Some of the homes on Kendall Drive are completely gone. The NWS survey...
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
atlantanewsfirst.com
NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service is assessing the damage from severe storms that rolled through Thursday afternoon and evening across North Georgia. By 5 a.m. Friday, NWS confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding and Warren counties. They say, “that...
'Pure and true destruction': Griffin and Spalding County cleaning up after devastating storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
'Love, peace, & joy': Macon celebrates Martin Luther King Jr's legacy
MACON, Ga. — A civil-rights activist and a Baptist minister, Martin Luther King Jr. is an important figure in Georgia's history. Monday is the day Macon celebrates him. From breakfasts to a march, the 16th is chock full of events honoring Dr. King's legacy. City Hall was the center...
Massive cleanup begins after strong storms crush buildings, close schools
A powerful storm that toppled trees and power lines and caused numerous crashes means Friday will be a day of cleanup ac...
Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection. Police say that […]
The Citizen Online
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
