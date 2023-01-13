ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

mercerbears.com

Mercer Narrowly Drops Match at Kennesaw State

Box Score KENNESAW, Ga. – The Mercer women's tennis program (0-1, 0-0) fell just short against Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0) as the Owls won 4-3 on Monday afternoon. The Bears started strong after Mary Weston Courville/Teodora Ristic and Kristin Yordanova/Marina de Diego Quinones each won their respective doubles matches to secure the doubles point. Courville/Ristic won 7-5 on court one while Yordanova/de Diego Quinones won commandingly 6-2 on court three.
MACON, GA
dallasexpress.com

Southern Storms Leave Death and Destruction

Tornadoes and storms with high winds tore through the southern U.S. on Thursday, killing seven, including a 5-year-old boy in Butts County, Georgia. The child died after the car he and his mother were traveling in was hit by a falling tree, Fox News reported. The mother sought medical treatment for her injuries but has since been released from the hospital.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
MAYFIELD, GA
11Alive

EF-3 tornado confirmed in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — It was an EF-3 tornado that ravaged part of Griffin. The National Weather Service confirmed that that EF-3 tornado caused some of the worst damage of the storms that raked across north Georgia. Some of the homes on Kendall Drive are completely gone. The NWS survey...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin

Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service is assessing the damage from severe storms that rolled through Thursday afternoon and evening across North Georgia. By 5 a.m. Friday, NWS confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding and Warren counties. They say, “that...
ATLANTA, GA
WJHL

Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection. Police say that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

