Tornadoes and storms with high winds tore through the southern U.S. on Thursday, killing seven, including a 5-year-old boy in Butts County, Georgia. The child died after the car he and his mother were traveling in was hit by a falling tree, Fox News reported. The mother sought medical treatment for her injuries but has since been released from the hospital.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO