technologynetworks.com
How Specialized Immune Cells Can Detect "Invisible" Tumors
Scientists from the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) have discovered the way in which specialized immune cells can detect and remove cancers that are "invisible" to the conventional defense mechanisms employed by the immune system. The findings could lead to new immunotherapies against cancer. The findings...
technologynetworks.com
Cancer Gene Discovery Could Pave the Way for New Lung Cancer Treatments
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre have discovered that a protein, called Menin, contributes to abnormal deactivation of specific genes in cancer cells. One of the hallmarks of cancer is that the normal regulation of genes is disrupted, and this causes cancer cells...
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine Simultaneously Kills and Prevents Brain Tumors
Dual-action cell therapy engineered to eliminate established tumors and train the immune system to eradicate primary tumor and prevent cancer’s recurrence. Scientists are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. In the latest work from the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, PhD, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Many older adults lack clear eyesight, even with glasses, finds study
New research shows that 28% of people over the age of 71 have a visual impairment, even while wearing their regular glasses, contact lenses, or other visual aids. "These findings are important to address, as poor vision is associated with several adverse outcomes for older adults, including depression, dementia, falls, motor vehicle accidents, and even death," said Olivia J. Killeen, M.D., a Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Michigan Medicine, who is lead author of a new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
Healthline
Do You Need Glasses After Cataract Surgery?
Cataract surgery replaces the cloudy lens inside the eye with an artificial lens. Cataracts are common as you age, and surgery is usually safe and effective. Depending on your replacement lens, you may need glasses after cataract surgery. A cataract is a clouding of the natural lens inside the eye...
MedicalXpress
A promising discovery in the fight against incurable cancers
Researchers from the Medway School of Pharmacy (MSOP)—a partnership between the universities of Kent and Greenwich—in collaboration with colleagues from Inselspital (University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland) and the University of Oldenburg (Germany), have made recent discoveries in how the human proteins that fight cancer treatment work. Galectin-9, a...
Medical News Today
Time-restricted eating may have anti-aging, anticancer effects
Time-restricted eating (TRE) limits when people can eat during the day to a window of between 8 to 10 hours. Proven benefits of the diet include improvements in sleep, overweight and obesity, blood glucose regulation, cardiac function, and gut health. A recent study in mice found that time-restricted feeding (TRF)...
Groundbreaking study claims aging can be reversed
Aging cannot be reversed, a common 'fact' that most people believe worldwide. However, a recent study by scientists at Boston Labs revealed that blind mice have had their eyesight and health restored. Through the research, the mice also developed healthier muscles and younger brains. In contrast, the study also showed that young mice aged prematurely with devastating health results.
Medical News Today
Which foods may help to prevent stroke?
A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
AHA News: Uric Acid Linked to Later Risk For Irregular Heart Rhythm
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- High levels of uric acid in midlife may significantly raise the risk for a serious type of irregular heartbeat in the decades that follow, even in people without traditional risk factors, new research shows. The study, published Thursday in the Journal...
hcplive.com
Cataract Surgery Linked to Greater Challenges in Eyes with Uveitis
Eyes with concurrent uveitis in a Swedish cohort had worse BCVA prior to and following cataract surgery, although visual improvement was greater compared to control eyes. The presence of uveitis was associated with higher risks of complications during cataract surgery, as well as in the post-operative period, according to new research from Sweden.
technologynetworks.com
TTP Introduces Cellular Origins, a TTP Company Focused on Delivering Scalable Manufacture of Cell and Gene Therapies
TTP plc (TTP) has today announced the launch of Cellular Origins, a TTP Company. Cellular Origins is a TTP spin-out, created to enable scalable, cost-effective and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies. Cellular Origins’ proprietary technology addresses the current barriers associated with the manufacture of advanced therapies that are in late-stage development, enabling commercial manufacturing without process change. By providing a solution for automated sterile fluidic interconnection that has the flexibility to adapt and link current and future bioprocess equipment, Cellular Origins enables full automation of current cell therapy manufacturing and future innovation of new processes.
studyfinds.org
A simple smell test may help reveal signs of unhealthy aging and frailty
A simple smell test could help doctors screen older adults for signs of frailty and unhealthy aging. Researchers from Johns Hopkins demonstrated that the loss of smell may be predictive of a higher risk for age-related health problems. So far, studies have shown that smell dysfunction acts as an early...
technologynetworks.com
How a Biological Pathway Leads Stem Cells To Die or Regenerate
A new study led by Cedars-Sinai and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), has determined that altering a cellular process can lead stem cells—cells from which other cells in the body develop—to die or regenerate. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell, may assist...
technologynetworks.com
Existing Antipsychotic Drugs Could Be Promising Type 2 Diabetes Treatments
Researchers have found that a class of older antipsychotic drugs could be a promising new therapeutic option for people with Type 2 diabetes, helping fill a need among patients who aren’t able to take other currently available treatments. “There is a growing need to find new therapies for Type...
technologynetworks.com
How Do Mass Spec Approaches Perform in Diagnosing Fungal Infections?
In recent years, filamentous fungi or molds have emerged as causative agents underlying life-threatening infections in immunocompromised individuals. The timely management of these infections requires the rapid and accurate diagnosis of mold in clinical settings. Unfortunately, traditional methods are time consuming, given the long incubation periods required to culture and...
technologynetworks.com
PacBio and the University of Tokyo Announce Bioinformatics Applications Collaboration
PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) has announced a collaboration with the University of Tokyo, Graduate School of Medicine to study the use of long-read sequencing and novel bioinformatics methods in the hopes of better understanding the genetic causes of certain rare diseases in individuals and cohorts within the Japanese population. "Through this...
Healthline
What Are the Options for Colon Cancer Testing?
Testing for colon cancer can be important before you ever notice any warning signs. Sudden weight loss, blood in the stool, or bowel changes are noticeable symptoms that cancer has already advanced. Colorectal cancer, called colon cancer for short, is a malignant condition that occurs when there’s abnormal cell growth...
MedicalXpress
Salt restriction does not lower blood pressure variability
Urinary sodium excretion and salt intake are not independently associated with 24-hour blood pressure variability (BPV), according to a study published online Dec. 24 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Tan Lai Zhou, from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, and colleagues used data from 2,652 participants in the...
technologynetworks.com
Can We Use Machine Learning To Predict the Spread of Brain Tumors?
Researchers at the University of Waterloo have created a computational model to predict the growth of deadly brain tumours more accurately. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a brain cancer with an average survival rate of only one year. It is difficult to treat due to its extremely dense core, rapid growth, and location in the brain. Estimating these tumours’ diffusivity and proliferation rate is useful for clinicians, but that information is hard to predict for an individual patient quickly and accurately.
