The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
ARTnews

2,000-Year-Old Cemetery in Siberia Leads Archaeologists to Discover New Culture

Archaeologists in Siberia have identified a previously unknown culture after workers bulldozing land uncovered an ancient gravesite. In 2021, as they were removing a hill, workers in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk happened upon old skeletons and more. The hill, as it turned out, was not a hill but a kurgan, a raised mass that held burial chamber within, and the skeletons were 2,000 years old. Archaeologists from the the Siberian Federal University, working under the leadership of Dmitry Vinogradov, got to work and discovered that the skeletons and the burial mound belonged to a culture that had never before been identified. According...
sciencealert.com

Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual

An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
sciencealert.com

Monkeys – Not Humans – Made Ancient Sets of Stone Tools in Brazil, Study Finds

Researchers believe that ancient stone tools discovered in Brazil are the work of capuchin monkeys, not early humans, the art and design website Artnet reported, citing an academic article. "We are confident that the early archeological sites from Brazil may not be human-derived but may belong to capuchin monkeys," wrote...
studyfinds.org

First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago

LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Tiny New Dwarf Boa Species

The average boa constrictor is 8 feet long (though some stretch further than 18 feet) and weighs around 60 pounds. It’s a fierce predator of South America and one of the largest snakes in the world. The newest boa species, however, is smaller than even a newborn version of its relative. At just a foot long, the tiny new member of the dwarf boa family is the smallest discovered yet.
msn.com

Ancient Siberian DNA upends our understanding of Native American migration

Family trees provide a clear example of how DNA evolves as it passes down generations. But it also reveals clues to the complicated history of human migration. Take the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. DNA evidence suggests groups of Asians migrated to Beringia, the land and maritime region between Russia and North America, around 20,000 years ago (maybe well before) and then gradually made their way to the Americas in waves.
ARTnews

Archaeologists Found the Oldest Weapons Created in the Americas, Expanding the Timeline of Human Invention

Archaeologists have discovered 14 stemmed projectile points at the Cooper’s Field excavation site in Western Idaho from 13,200 to 16,000 years ago. The “razor sharp” points range in size from about half an inch to 2 inches long. They were also 2,3000 years older than ones previously found in the area, making them the oldest ever found in the Americas. A research paper on the findings said the discovery included other stone tools, animal bone fragments, and “substantial amounts of lithic debris” (usually found in areas where stone tools are produced), providing additional details on how early humans in the...
ARTnews

A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica

The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...

