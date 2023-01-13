Read full article on original website
Related
Extinct giant tortoise was the 'mammoth' of Madagascar 1,000 years ago
A previously unknown extinct tortoise was revealed in an investigation on these giants' evolutionary history.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Modern Humans Interbred And Coexisted Side-By-Side W/Neanderthals In Europe For Roughly 3,000 Years, Says New Research
Researchers in Leiden, Netherlands, recently analyzed dozens of ancient artifacts indicating that modern humans coexisted with Neanderthals for several thousand years. The research indicates an overlap of modern humans and neanderthals in France and northern Spain "for much longer than previously thought." [i]
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Archaeologists Discover a Never Before Seen 2000-Year-Old Mayan City in a Forest
A recent discovery in Guatemala has shed new light on the ancient Mayan civilization. Using laser technology, an aerial survey revealed the remains of a sprawling settlement hidden beneath the rainforest in the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin region, near the border with Mexico.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found
Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Scientists may have discovered the first remains of a mammal eaten by dinosaurs
Paleontologists have uncovered the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur. Hold your horses. Scientists have confirmed that the mammal would not have been a human ancestor. Published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, the findings point to a 120-million-year-old fossil of a small, feathered dinosaur...
2,000-Year-Old Cemetery in Siberia Leads Archaeologists to Discover New Culture
Archaeologists in Siberia have identified a previously unknown culture after workers bulldozing land uncovered an ancient gravesite. In 2021, as they were removing a hill, workers in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk happened upon old skeletons and more. The hill, as it turned out, was not a hill but a kurgan, a raised mass that held burial chamber within, and the skeletons were 2,000 years old. Archaeologists from the the Siberian Federal University, working under the leadership of Dmitry Vinogradov, got to work and discovered that the skeletons and the burial mound belonged to a culture that had never before been identified. According...
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
sciencealert.com
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
sciencealert.com
Monkeys – Not Humans – Made Ancient Sets of Stone Tools in Brazil, Study Finds
Researchers believe that ancient stone tools discovered in Brazil are the work of capuchin monkeys, not early humans, the art and design website Artnet reported, citing an academic article. "We are confident that the early archeological sites from Brazil may not be human-derived but may belong to capuchin monkeys," wrote...
scitechdaily.com
100-Year-Old Paleontology Mystery Solved: Yale Scientists Uncover How Ancient Plants Adapted To Land
A recent study has solved a longstanding mystery in paleontology, revealing how early plants were able to transition from aquatic environments to land through changes in their vascular systems. For many years, scientists have been trying to understand how early land plants were able to adapt to new habitats and...
studyfinds.org
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
Scientists Discover Tiny New Dwarf Boa Species
The average boa constrictor is 8 feet long (though some stretch further than 18 feet) and weighs around 60 pounds. It’s a fierce predator of South America and one of the largest snakes in the world. The newest boa species, however, is smaller than even a newborn version of its relative. At just a foot long, the tiny new member of the dwarf boa family is the smallest discovered yet.
msn.com
Ancient Siberian DNA upends our understanding of Native American migration
Family trees provide a clear example of how DNA evolves as it passes down generations. But it also reveals clues to the complicated history of human migration. Take the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. DNA evidence suggests groups of Asians migrated to Beringia, the land and maritime region between Russia and North America, around 20,000 years ago (maybe well before) and then gradually made their way to the Americas in waves.
Wichita Eagle
Traces of mammoth blood reveal how indigenous North Americans hunted them, study shows
Early indigenous North Americans hunted and butchered mammoths, a new study suggests. Stone tools unearthed in Ontario, Canada, years ago were recently put through a battery of tests to determine if traces of organic material could be identified, according to research published in the journal of Archaeological Science on Dec. 14.
Archaeologists Found the Oldest Weapons Created in the Americas, Expanding the Timeline of Human Invention
Archaeologists have discovered 14 stemmed projectile points at the Cooper’s Field excavation site in Western Idaho from 13,200 to 16,000 years ago. The “razor sharp” points range in size from about half an inch to 2 inches long. They were also 2,3000 years older than ones previously found in the area, making them the oldest ever found in the Americas. A research paper on the findings said the discovery included other stone tools, animal bone fragments, and “substantial amounts of lithic debris” (usually found in areas where stone tools are produced), providing additional details on how early humans in the...
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
A 120 million-year-old dinosaur fossil with the bones of its final snack still inside of it reveals it enjoyed eating our ancestors
A McGill professor of paleontology found a tiny fossilized mammal foot inside a winged dinosaur called a Microraptor.
Scientists find the earliest evidence of a dinosaur eating a mammal
Birdlike dinosaur "was not a picky eater," as evidenced by a rodent's foot found in its fossilized remains.
Comments / 0