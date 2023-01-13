Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
TTP Introduces Cellular Origins, a TTP Company Focused on Delivering Scalable Manufacture of Cell and Gene Therapies
TTP plc (TTP) has today announced the launch of Cellular Origins, a TTP Company. Cellular Origins is a TTP spin-out, created to enable scalable, cost-effective and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies. Cellular Origins’ proprietary technology addresses the current barriers associated with the manufacture of advanced therapies that are in late-stage development, enabling commercial manufacturing without process change. By providing a solution for automated sterile fluidic interconnection that has the flexibility to adapt and link current and future bioprocess equipment, Cellular Origins enables full automation of current cell therapy manufacturing and future innovation of new processes.
technologynetworks.com
PacBio and the University of Tokyo Announce Bioinformatics Applications Collaboration
PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) has announced a collaboration with the University of Tokyo, Graduate School of Medicine to study the use of long-read sequencing and novel bioinformatics methods in the hopes of better understanding the genetic causes of certain rare diseases in individuals and cohorts within the Japanese population. "Through this...
technologynetworks.com
How Do Mass Spec Approaches Perform in Diagnosing Fungal Infections?
In recent years, filamentous fungi or molds have emerged as causative agents underlying life-threatening infections in immunocompromised individuals. The timely management of these infections requires the rapid and accurate diagnosis of mold in clinical settings. Unfortunately, traditional methods are time consuming, given the long incubation periods required to culture and...
technologynetworks.com
Navigating GDPR Guidelines in Decentralized Trials
Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) look set to become a positive outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic due to their benefits for patient recruitment and retention, but the increasing focus on data privacy when conducting DCTs creates a challenge for sponsors. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) protecting the data of EU residents is one of the strictest data privacy rules in existence. Contravening it can cost up to €20 million in fines and may result in trial data being unusable for marketing authorizations. The best way for sponsors to optimize their use of technology in DCTs while complying with GDPR guidelines is to take steps early during the planning process to mitigate compliance risks.
technologynetworks.com
An Introduction to Organoids, Organoid Creation, Culture and Applications
Organoids have revolutionized the fields of biological and medical research, and the technology has proven to be an excellent substitute for animal models in preclinical studies. Here, we discuss what organoids are and how they have been developed over the years to become popular research tools. A detailed insight into the techniques for culturing, and characteristics and applications of various organoids that resemble tumors and body structures such as the brain, lungs, intestines, liver, kidneys and retina are provided.
technologynetworks.com
Evolution of Human DNA a “Balancing Act”
Humans and chimpanzees differ in only one percent of their DNA. Human accelerated regions (HARs) are parts of the genome with an unexpected amount of these differences. HARs were stable in mammals for millennia but quickly changed in early humans. Scientists have long wondered why these bits of DNA changed so much, and how the variations set humans apart from other primates.
technologynetworks.com
10,000 Years of Immune System Evolution Revealed by Paleogenomics
Scientists from the Institut Pasteur, Université Paris Cité, the CNRS and the Collège de France have used paleogenomics to trace 10,000 years of human immune system evolution. They analyzed the genomes of more than 2,800 individuals who lived in Europe over the past ten millennia. They were able to date the increase in frequency of most of the mutations that are advantageous in defending against pathogens to after the Bronze Age, 4,500 years ago. The scientists also observed that mutations conferring a higher risk of developing inflammatory disorders have become more frequent over the past 10,000 years. These enlightening results on the effects of natural selection on immunity genes were published in the journal Cell Genomics on January 13, 2023.
Comments / 0