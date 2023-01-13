ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL All-Pro Team Voting

By The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

NEW YORK (AP) — The results of The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro balloting as selected by a national panel of 50 media members. First-place votes in parentheses are worth three points, second-place votes worth one:

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 148 (49); Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia, 22 (1); Josh Allen, Buffalo, 15; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, 15

Running Backs

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas, 131 (42); Nick Chubb, Cleveland, 36 (5); Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 16 (3); Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 8; Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 6; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, 3.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 150 (50); George Kittle, San Francisco, 38; T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota, 7; Mark Andrews, Baltimore, 5.

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 150 (50); Tyreek Hill, Miami, 144 (47); Davante Adams, Las Vegas, 100, (26); A.J. Brown, Philadelphia, 76 (13); Stefon Diggs, Buffalo, 74 (13); CeeDee Lamb, Dallas, 28; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit, 11 (1); Jaylen Waddle, Miami, 10; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati, 7.

Left Tackles

Trent Williams, San Francisco, 127 (39); Andrew Thomas, New York Giants, 49 (10); Laremy Tunsil, Houston, 13; Terron Armstead, Miami, 7 (1); Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota, 3; Jonah Williams, Cincinnati, 1.

Left Guards

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 118, (36); Joe Thuney, Kansas City, 57 (8); Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 11 (3); Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia, 11 (2); Ben Powers, Baltimore, 3 (1).

Centers

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 112 (32); Creed Humphrey, Kansas City, 77 (16); Frank Ragnow, 11 (2).

x-Right Guards

Zack Martin, Dallas, 111 (35); Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta, 60 (14); Michael Onwenu, New England, 15; Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville, 6; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland, 3 (1); Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia, 2.

Right Tackles

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 137 (44); Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay, 34, (5), Penei Sewell Detroit, 27 (1); Kaleb McGary, Atlanta, 1; Brian O’Neill, Minnesota, 1.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers

Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 148 (49); Micah Parsons, Dallas, 112 (33); Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 60 (10); Haason Reddick, Philadelphia, 33 (6); Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 29 (2); Matt Judon, New England, 15; Brian Burns, Carolina, 2; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 1.

Interior Linemen

Chris Jones, Kansas City, 148 (49); Quinnen Williams, New York Jets, 94 (22); Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants, 69 (18); Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee, 24 (3); Christian Wilkins, Miami, 15 (2); Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh, 14; Jonathan Allen, Washington, 11 (3); Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 10 (2); Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia, 6; Daron Payne, Washington, 5; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta, 3 (1); DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis, 1.

y-Linebackers

Fred Warner, San Francisco, 134 (42); Roquan Smith, Baltimore, 89 (27); Matt Milano, Buffalo, 85 (25); Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams, 54 (13); C.J. Mosley, New York Jets, 42 (9); Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints, 41 (8); Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco, 40 (8); Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville, 24 (4); Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 23 (3); T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia, 23 (3); Nick Bolton, Kansas City, 15 (3); Jordyn Brooks, Seattle, 6 (2); Devin White, Tampa Bay, 5 (1); Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis, 4 (1); Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati, 4 (1); Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo, 2; David Long, Tennessee, 2; Alex Singleton, Denver, 2; Logan Wilson, Cincinnati, 1.

Cornerbacks

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, 136 (43); Patrick Surtain II, Denver, 79 (20); Jaire Alexander, Green Bay, 62 (16); James Bradberry, Philadelphia, 40 (8); Darius Slay, Philadelphia, 20 (5); Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, 19 (4); Tariq Woolen, Seattle, 13 (2); Patrick Peterson, Minnesota, 10; Xavien Howard, Miami, 5 (1); Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville, 4 (1); Charvarius Ward, San Francisco, 4; Jaycee Horn, Carolina, 3; Trevon Diggs, Dallas, 2; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 1; L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City, 1; Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh, 1.

Safeties

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 139 (45); Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco, 49 (12); Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers, 45 (13); Justin Simmons, Denver, 39 (8); Jordan Poyer, Buffalo, 25 (5); Ryan Neal Seattle, 14 (3); Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans 13 (2); Vonn Bell, Cincinnati, 12 (3); Quandre Diggs, Seattle, 12 (2); Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 12 (2); Budda Baker, Arizona, 9 (2); Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville, 6 (1); Kyle Dugger, New England, 6 (1); Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 5 (1); CJ Gardner Johnson, Philadelphia, 3; Kamren Curl, Washington, 2; Jalen Pitre, Houston, 2; Jessie Bates, Cincinnati, 1; Cam Bynum, Minnesota, 1; Grant Delpit, Cleveland, 1; Jevon Holland Miami, 1; Devin McCourty, New England, 1; Rodney McLeod, Indianapolis, 1; Antoine Winfield, Tampa Bay, 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekickers

Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas, 85 (25); Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 52 (12); Jason Myers, Seattle, 32 (7); Brett Maher, Dallas, 9 (1); Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston, 7 (2); Tyler Bass, Buffalo, 4 (1); Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams, 4 (1); Eddy Pineiro, Carolina, 4 (1); Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Jake Elliott, Philadelphia, 1; Graham Gano, New York Giants, 1.

Punters

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City, 100 (28); Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee, 45 (13); AJ Cole, Las Vegas, 22 (2); Johnny Hekker, Carolina, 12 (2); Tress Way, Washington, 11 (3); Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 4 (1); JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers, 4 (1); Michael Dickson, Seattle, 2.

Kick Returners

Keisean Nixon, Green Bay, 136 (44); Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota, 27; Nyheim Hines, Buffalo, 23 (5); Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis, 8 (1); KaVontae Turpin, Dallas, 2; Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville, 1; Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 1; Marcus Jones, New England, 1, Boston Scott, Philadelphia, 1.

Punt Returners

Marcus Jones, New England, 143 (47); Kalif Raymond, Detroit, 25 (2); Ray-Ray McCloud, San Francisco, 12; Avery Williams, Atlanta, 6; Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 3 (1); DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers, 3; Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland, 3; KaVontae Turpin, Dallas, 3; Jamal Agnew, Philadelphia, 1; Trent Taylor, Cincinnati 1.

Special Teamers

Jeremy Reaves, Washington, 91 (24); George Odum, San Francisco, 72 (19); Justin Hardee, New York Jets, 19 (4); Josh Metellus, Minnesota, 4 (1); Matthew Slater, New England, 4; Nick Bellore, Seattle, 3 (1); C.J. Goodwin, Dallas, 3 (1); J.T. Gray, New Orleans, 1; Jordan Kunaszyk, Cleveland, 1; Brenden Schooler, New England, 1; Josh Woods, Detroit, 1.

Long Snappers

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota, 87 (26); Nick Moore, Baltimore, 29 (8); Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis, 25 (7); Zach Wood, New Orleans, 23 (2); Morgan Cox, Tennessee, 19 (4); Jon Weeks, Houston, 4 (1); Liam McCullough, Atlanta, 3 (1); Trent Sieg, Las Vegas, 3 (1); Josh Harris, Los Angeles Chargers, 3; Rick Lovato, Philadelphia, 2; J.J. Jansen, Carolina, 1; Patrick Scales, Chicago, 1.

___

x-One voter did not pick a second-team right guard

y-Four voters picked ineligible players as second-team linebackers

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

