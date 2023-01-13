Read full article on original website
Related
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Comments / 0