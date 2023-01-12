Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee supports lowering legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers, open to reforming pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is open to lowering the state’s threshold for determining when a driver is considered drunk. The proposal to lower the blood-alcohol level from .08 to .05 is expected to come up for debate in Olympia this legislative session. “I’m inclined to...
Chronicle
Washington Sheriffs Association Denounces Governor’s Gun Control Agenda
The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
Washington would be second state with reduced DUI legal limit under Senate proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington could become the second state in the country to lower its legal blood alcohol level (BAC) for DUI offenses to 0.05% under a proposal discussed in a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% if passed for anyone...
Washington Legislature may include disputed capital gains tax revenue in state budget
(The Center Square) – The majority party’s top budget writer in the Washington State Senate can’t say if the state’s 2023-25 operating budget will include anticipated revenue from a new capital gains income tax currently in legal limbo. “I don’t know the answer to that right...
Students push for gender-based pricing ban in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is now trying to do away with the so-called ‘Pink Tax’ or gender-based pricing, thanks to a group of high school students who have brought forward a new bill. The Pink Tax refers to the idea that some products cost more for...
Eastern WA lawmaker proposes law to limit ‘eyesore’ of blinking red wind turbine lights
The red lights of the Horse Heaven project would be visible at night up to 20 to 30 miles away.
Washington legislature set to debate 2-year, $70B budget
Washington state lawmakers on Monday will begin hashing out some of the critical items on their legislative agenda, including the 2-year budget proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee.
PLANetizen
Washington’s Proposed Housing Bills, Explained
In an article for Crosscut, Josh Cohen lists some of the proposed housing bills to be introduced in the next session of the Washington state legislature. “Recognizing that there’s no silver bullet for Washington’s housing crisis, legislators and advocates are pushing a slew of bills meant to increase market-rate construction, subsidized affordable housing and renter protections.”
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Gun Control: Conceal Vs Open Carry in Yakima? Do you Need Training?
With the topic of gun rights, safety, and possession constantly under discussion and debate, it made me question where we stood on the subject in Washington State. Especially where one side of the state’s opinion seems to be drastically different from the others regarding owning and using a firearm.
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Washington is the second-worst U.S. state to drive in, report says
Washington state is one of the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, according to a new report.
kirklandreporter.com
Housing costs, homelessness among top issues in WA, survey says
A survey recently released by the Washington State Department of Commerce shows that majority of Washingtonians consider housing costs and homelessness to be the top two problems in the state. Across the state, the survey — which was partnered with the Puget Sound Regional Council — showed that following housing...
How Do New 2023 Washington Laws Help You? Our Best List Why
As of January 1, 2023, a series of new laws will take effect in Washington State. New laws are being put into effect throughout the state this year, and they could be incredibly helpful for you. Let’s look at what these new laws entail and how they may benefit you....
Chronicle
Incarcerated People in Washington Plead to Limit Use of Solitary Confinement
Solitary confinement inside one of Washington's prisons created "insidious" "psychological pressures" for Kevin Light-Roth, he said from a video screen in the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Mason County. "Every social interaction made me uncomfortable. Eye contact produced tension in me. I was continuously on edge, and I was afraid...
spokanepublicradio.org
Hospitals ask Washington legislature to pay more to house low-income patients
A Washington state Senate committee tomorrow [Tuesday] will consider a proposal (SB 5103) designed to help hospitals pull out of their financial troubles. Sen. Ron Muzzall (R-Whidbey Island) proposes to increase the government reimbursement rate for hospitals that care for patients with low incomes. “This falls into the realm of...
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Washington State Law Aims to Break Link Between Food Waste, Warming Climate
A new state law aims to combat both climate change and hunger. It was prompted by some statistics that residents might contemplate while pulling moldy “science experiments” from the fridge or deciphering use-by dates on packaged food. Organic matter makes up 23% of the materials going into Washington’s landfills. For residential trash alone, the figure is 33%. That is largely food waste, most of which was edible when it was tossed out. Meanwhile, nearly one in nine residents may not know where their next meal is coming from.
Chronicle
Sea Lions, Seals Might Be Hampering Washington Salmon Recovery. What Can Be Done?
SAN JUAN CHANNEL — The earthy, fishy smell wafted aboard Joseph Gaydos' research vessel first. Then came the guttural growls. Dozens of massive tan Steller's sea lions were resting on the rocky islet. Gaydos, science director at SeaDoc Society, estimated 100 sea lions were hanging out. Sites like this...
publicola.com
State Proposals Aim to Lower Traffic Deaths by Improving Driver Behavior
At the year’s first meeting of the Washington state senate’s transportation committee earlier this week, Governor Jay Inslee’s office delivered some sobering news: More than 700 people were killed by traffic violence on the state’s roadways in 2022, a figure not seen since the late 1990s.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Comments / 4