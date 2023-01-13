ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Paramore Shares New Single “C’est Comme Ca”

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbJ5z_0kDotxfS00

Paramore has shared a new punked-up dance anthem titled “C’est Comme Ca.” The single comes on the heels of “This Is Why” and “The News.”

Buoyant and sleek, “C’est Comme Ca” draws inspiration from some of the band’s earliest influences— namely The Rapture and Bloc Party—while nodding to the spoken word punk of Wet Leg and Dry Cleaning.

“We’re putting out songs that show the range of the album,” frontwoman Hayley Williams recently told American Songwriter. “We were really excited about ‘C’est Comme Ca’ when we wrote it. It makes me think of some of the most fun dance-punk songs that were popular when we were younger. I feel like it’s a high five to that style.”

The chorus is an ear-worm if there ever was one with Williams rattling off in French:

C’est comme ça

Ah, la la la la / Ouais le secret, ça coupe et ça donne / Oh, oh, faut que j’moove

. Check out the song below.

Paramore is set to release their sixth studio album, This Is Why, on Feb. 10. The album marks their first since After Laughter in 2017.

The band will launch the album with a special show at Nashville, Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry House before kicking off an extensive tour in support of the release this Spring. The trek, beginning in early March, will see the band take on arenas throughout South America, the U.K., the U.S., and Canada. Find more tour information, HERE.

Paramore has released five albums over nearly two decades. Their 2013 self-titled album saw the band at their height, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts and spawning two top 25 hits—”Still Into You” and “Aint It Fun.” After Laughter saw similar success with the band clinching their 11th career Hot 100 hit with “Hard Times.”

Photo by Elke / Courtesy of The Oriel

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Elle King Teases Sentimental Track “Lucky” Ahead of Album Release

Ahead of her country music debut, Come Get Your Wife, Elle King has offered a glimpse of her favorite among the album’s offerings. “Getting excited for my album to drop, so I’m sharing some sneak peeks of the new music…,” the singer shared on Instagram. “Here’s one of my favorites, #Lucky.” In the post, a home video of King and her son, Lucky Levi, plays while soundtracked by the singer’s latest song, a sentimental ballad that pays tribute to her toddler.
American Songwriter

Adia Victoria on Songwriting at 30A Festival: “Your Rage is Righteous”

During her interview with American Songwriter at 30A Festival, Adia Victoria pulls out her typewriter. Resting in the tray is a picture of her as an eight-year-old girl, sitting on a wooden fence surrounded by white flowers and other blooms as bright as the smile on her face. As Victoria puts it, she was free. “I love that kid,” she reflects. “She was fearless. She was curious and she wanted to take in the entire world.” Victoria carries forth that spirit, now with a wealth of knowledge she captures in song. But those songs also reflect the deep pain her childhood self had to lock inside. Below, Victoria takes us inside her intimate writing process, including how she connects with her inner child through music, how nature impacts her songwriting, the power of rage, and more.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
American Songwriter

Review: Canadian Americana Duo Whitehorse Shift to Traditional Country on ‘I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying’

Look no further than the album’s witty title or songs named “If the Loneliness Don’t Kill Me,” “Scared of Each Other,” and especially the evocative “I Might Get Over This (But I Won’t Stop Loving You”) to understand where married Canadian duo Whitehorse have wandered to on their eighth full-length album. If that isn’t enough, the album’s cover claims its recording is “Heartbreak in Stereo.”
American Songwriter

Bob Dylan Releases Original “Not Dark Yet” from Upcoming Bootleg Series

Bob Dylan has offered fans a trip in his wayback machine with the original version of “Not Dark Yet,” a recent sample from his latest bootleg release. The original version of “Not Dark Yet” – recorded on Jan. 11, 1997 at Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida – features a sped-up arrangement, lifted by a swinging soul and slow grooving style. “Not Dark Yet” follows the previously released alternate version of “Love Sick,” which dropped when the bootleg collection was announced.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
American Songwriter

Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs

On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney’s 14 Favorite Songs

Here’s a question: can one of the greatest songwriters of all time be impressed by other songwriters?. In the case of Paul McCartney, the answer seems to be a resounding yes. And for those who may wish to one day hand McCartney a mixtape of music that he will...
American Songwriter

James McMurtry on Songwriting at 30A Festival: “If You Can Shake It, Then You’re Probably Not Supposed To Do It”

John Mellencamp said of James McMurtry back in 1989, “James writes like he’s lived a lifetime.” Mellencamp experienced that gravitas firsthand when he co-produced McMurtry’s first album, Too Long in the Wasteland. Nearly 35 years later, McMurtry has become a deeply revered fixture in the Americana scene with that same keen sense of lyricism very much intact.
INDIANA STATE
American Songwriter

Top 10 Country Breakup Songs

As life guarantees joy, it also promises heartbreak. We’ve all been there, sitting on the floor with Kleenex scattered around, tear stains on our cheeks. It isn’t easier being the one broken up with or the one having to do it. But one thing always needed is good breakup music to help release the stream of emotions in heart and mind.
American Songwriter

Stevie Wonder Remembers Friend and Collaborator Jeff Beck

Upon the news of his passing, Stevie Wonder, like many other musicians, has been reminiscing about his friend and collaborator, the late guitar legend Jeff Beck. “He was a great soul who did great music,” the R&B powerhouse told the Detroit Free Press as he reflected on their musical relationship. “I’m glad that I was able to meet him and have him in my life, giving some of his gift to my music.”
NEW YORK STATE
American Songwriter

Noel Gallagher Details Upcoming High Flying Birds Album

Noel Gallagher has finally revealed the details of his long-teased album with the High Flying Birds. Titled Council Skies, the fourth Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds album is set to drop on June 2 and will feature the recently released, Johnny Marr-assisted track, “Pretty Boy.”. According to a...
American Songwriter

Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Brit Awards

Harry Styles will be gracing the Brit Awards stage. On Monday (Jan. 16,) the Brit Awards announced via Twitter that the England native is the latest artist to join the lineup of performers at the awards show, which celebrates the best in music from U.K. artists. Fellow English superstars Sam Smith, Kim Petras and rock band Wet Leg are among the previously announced performers.
American Songwriter

HAIM Is Back in the Studio for Album Four

The sister pop-rock trio HAIM is teasing their return to the studio on social media. Their fourth album could be coming sooner rather than later. In a recent TikTok from the family ensemble, Este and Danielle Haim can be seen tugging their sister, Alana, through a doorway as she resists. “Please I’m a star,” she says through a lip-synced soundbite. The text over the footage reads, “When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award-winning actress.”
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy