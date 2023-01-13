Paramore Shares New Single “C’est Comme Ca”

Paramore has shared a new punked-up dance anthem titled “C’est Comme Ca.” The single comes on the heels of “This Is Why” and “The News.”

Buoyant and sleek, “C’est Comme Ca” draws inspiration from some of the band’s earliest influences— namely The Rapture and Bloc Party—while nodding to the spoken word punk of Wet Leg and Dry Cleaning.

“We’re putting out songs that show the range of the album,” frontwoman Hayley Williams recently told American Songwriter. “We were really excited about ‘C’est Comme Ca’ when we wrote it. It makes me think of some of the most fun dance-punk songs that were popular when we were younger. I feel like it’s a high five to that style.”

The chorus is an ear-worm if there ever was one with Williams rattling off in French:

C’est comme ça

Ah, la la la la / Ouais le secret, ça coupe et ça donne / Oh, oh, faut que j’moove

. Check out the song below.

Paramore is set to release their sixth studio album, This Is Why, on Feb. 10. The album marks their first since After Laughter in 2017.

The band will launch the album with a special show at Nashville, Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry House before kicking off an extensive tour in support of the release this Spring. The trek, beginning in early March, will see the band take on arenas throughout South America, the U.K., the U.S., and Canada. Find more tour information, HERE.

Paramore has released five albums over nearly two decades. Their 2013 self-titled album saw the band at their height, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts and spawning two top 25 hits—”Still Into You” and “Aint It Fun.” After Laughter saw similar success with the band clinching their 11th career Hot 100 hit with “Hard Times.”

Photo by Elke / Courtesy of The Oriel