Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54.

But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.

The artist, who was married briefly to Michael Jackson, released a duet with her father, appeared in one of Jackson’s music videos, and dropped three studio albums.

In 2003, she released her debut album, To Whom it May Concern, which hit No. 5 on the Billboard chart and was certified Gold. She released her second album, Now What, in 2005, which reached No. 9 on the Billboard chart, and her third album, Storm & Grace, dropped in 2012.

Here are Lisa Marie Presley’s Top 10 songs.

1. “Don’t Cry Daddy”

Released in 1997 to commemorate the passing of her father’s 20th anniversary, this heartfelt track will bring tears to your eyes if you let it.

2. “Lights Out”

The lead single from her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, in 2003, Presley at first didn’t want to release or even record this track. The country rock song reflects her background as Elvis’s daughter, talking about family and Graceland.

3. “S.O.B.”

The opening track to her 2003 debut, the song has oomph.

4. “Gone”

From her debut LP, “Gone” is the record’s penultimate track. It’s got depth, attitude, and a bit of sultry allure from the expressive artist. It could easily have been a song on, say, Alanis Morissette’s LP, Jagged Little Pill.

5. “I’ll Figure It Out”

The opening song on Presley’s sophomore release, the song was written with songwriter and frontwoman for 4 Non Blondes, Linda Perry.

6. “When You Go”

“When You Go” was written by Presley and Anthony Penaloza (who is better known by his stage name Gus Black) for Presley’s second album. This track falls in the middle of the LP and it builds into a rock powerhouse after starting out as mild-mannered.

7. “Now What”

The final track on her sophomore LP, “Now What” was also written by Perry and Presley.

8. “Over Me”

The opening track to Presley’s third and final solo album, Storm & Grace, the nearly four-minute tune was written by Ed Harcourt and Jimmy Hogarth.

9. “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”

The second song on Presley’s third album, the song dropped on April 10, 2012. Presley herself described it as having an “ominous, swampy vibe.”

10. “Storm & Grace”

The final song on her final album of the same name.

Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

