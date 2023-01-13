ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s New Musical Set for Broadway Debut

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s new musical is coming to Broadway.

Billed as an “immersive disco pop musical” about the life of former Philippines first lady, Imelda Marcos, the new musical, Here Lies Love will debut in New York City on Broadway on July 20. Previews of the show begin June 17.

Previously released as an album in 2010, the show, which will run at the Broadway Theatre, previously ran at the Public Theater in 2013 and has since been seen in London and Seattle.

Alex Timbers will direct the Broadway version and Annie-B Parson is in charge of choreography.

The Broadway Theatre will be remade “into a dance club environment, where audiences will stand and move with the actors,” according to a press statement. More information can be seen HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M86Ks_0kDotMRv00

Marcos was the first lady alongside her husband, President Ferdinand Marcos, from 1965 until he was overthrown in 1986. She was known for owning nearly 3,000 pairs of shows and loving disco music.

Marcos was exiled to Hawaii for five years but she returned to the Philippines in 1991. She was the first wife of a foreign head of state to stand trial in an American court. She was acquitted of racketeering and fraud. Later, she served in the Philippine House of Representatives. She is still alive today, at the age of 93. Her son, Bongbong, assumed the presidency of the Philippines last summer.

“As a team of binational American producers––Filipinos among us––we are thrilled to bring Here Lies Love to Broadway,” said Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas. “We welcome everyone to experience this singularly exuberant piece of theatre. The history of the Philippines is inseparable from the history of the United States, and as both evolve, we cannot think of a more appropriate time to stage this show. See you on the dance floor!”

This is the first big project for Byrne since his Broadway show, American Utopia. He is also currently working on the new immersive Theater of the Mind, which runs through January 22 at Denver’s York Street Yards.

Fatboy Slim, born Norman Cook, is touring internationally this year with dates slated for New Zealand and the U.K. through March.

Photo by Shervin Lainez/ Grandstand Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs

On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney’s 14 Favorite Songs

Here’s a question: can one of the greatest songwriters of all time be impressed by other songwriters?. In the case of Paul McCartney, the answer seems to be a resounding yes. And for those who may wish to one day hand McCartney a mixtape of music that he will...
Noisecreep

Twisted Sister Reveal Who Will Play Drums at One-Off 2023 Reunion Show

UPDATE: Mike Portnoy will be the drummer for Twisted Sister when they take the stage at the Metal Hall of Fame ceremony. Portnoy was already scheduled to present the band at the ceremony along with Steve Vai, and he confirmed to the Chuck Shute Podcast that he will be playing with the band. Portnoy previously played with the group on their farewell tour after the death of AJ Pero.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Rolling Stone

See Billy Joel Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck With ‘People Get Ready’ Cover at MSG Concert

Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck Friday night at his monthly gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden, performing two songs popularized by the late guitar god. “He was a musician that I always loved. He was the best. Jeff Beck just passed away… I couldn’t let the night go by without doing something by Jeff,” Joel told the audience. “This is a recording he did with Rod Stewart, called ‘People Get Ready.'” Joel and his band then launched into a rendition of the Curtis Mayfield-penned classic, which Beck and Stewart recorded for the guitarist’s 1985 LP Flash, and one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
PHOENIX, AZ
American Songwriter

Paramore Shares New Single “C’est Comme Ca”

Paramore has shared a new punked-up dance anthem titled “C’est Comme Ca.” The single comes on the heels of “This Is Why” and “The News.”. Buoyant and sleek, “C’est Comme Ca” draws inspiration from some of the band’s earliest influences— namely The Rapture and Bloc Party—while nodding to the spoken word punk of Wet Leg and Dry Cleaning.
TENNESSEE STATE
American Songwriter

Stevie Wonder Remembers Friend and Collaborator Jeff Beck

Upon the news of his passing, Stevie Wonder, like many other musicians, has been reminiscing about his friend and collaborator, the late guitar legend Jeff Beck. “He was a great soul who did great music,” the R&B powerhouse told the Detroit Free Press as he reflected on their musical relationship. “I’m glad that I was able to meet him and have him in my life, giving some of his gift to my music.”
NEW YORK STATE
Loudwire

The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century

Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
American Songwriter

Review: Ace Was the Place That Marked Bob Weir’s Solo Debut

Bob Weir/Ace – 50th Anniversary Expanded Edition/Grateful Dead/Rhino/Warner Records. Ace, Bob Weir’s solo debut, was an auspicious event, especially given the fact that the various members of the Dead had yet to fully embrace the idea of taking individual outings beyond the boundaries of what was very much a communal combo. Jerry Garcia’s Garcia and Mickey Hart’s Rolling Thunder established the precedent, but in the case of Ace, the ties were still intact. All the offerings save one became staples of the Dead’s set list, and at least two of the songs — “One More Saturday Night” and “Playing in the Band” — had been previously released, the former as a stand-alone single to promote the band’s upcoming European tour, and the latter on the live Grateful Dead, which had been issued the previous year. “Mexicali Blues, another of the album’s stand-outs, would later surface on the Dead compilation, Skeletons from the Closet. The familiarity factor was further affirmed by the fact that “Greatest Story Ever Told” and “Playing in the Band” could first be found on Hart’s Rolling Thunder album.
American Songwriter

Bob Dylan Releases Original “Not Dark Yet” from Upcoming Bootleg Series

Bob Dylan has offered fans a trip in his wayback machine with the original version of “Not Dark Yet,” a recent sample from his latest bootleg release. The original version of “Not Dark Yet” – recorded on Jan. 11, 1997 at Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida – features a sped-up arrangement, lifted by a swinging soul and slow grooving style. “Not Dark Yet” follows the previously released alternate version of “Love Sick,” which dropped when the bootleg collection was announced.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
American Songwriter

Elle King Teases Sentimental Track “Lucky” Ahead of Album Release

Ahead of her country music debut, Come Get Your Wife, Elle King has offered a glimpse of her favorite among the album’s offerings. “Getting excited for my album to drop, so I’m sharing some sneak peeks of the new music…,” the singer shared on Instagram. “Here’s one of my favorites, #Lucky.” In the post, a home video of King and her son, Lucky Levi, plays while soundtracked by the singer’s latest song, a sentimental ballad that pays tribute to her toddler.
American Songwriter

James McMurtry on Songwriting at 30A Festival: “If You Can Shake It, Then You’re Probably Not Supposed To Do It”

John Mellencamp said of James McMurtry back in 1989, “James writes like he’s lived a lifetime.” Mellencamp experienced that gravitas firsthand when he co-produced McMurtry’s first album, Too Long in the Wasteland. Nearly 35 years later, McMurtry has become a deeply revered fixture in the Americana scene with that same keen sense of lyricism very much intact.
INDIANA STATE
American Songwriter

Lead Role For Amy Winehouse Biopic Has Been Cast

An upcoming Amy Winehouse biographical drama has found its leading lady. Actress Marisa Abela will take on the titular role and the feat of capturing the late songstress in film. Abela shared an Instagram post heralding the news and a peek of herself in Winehouse fashion. “And for London. This is for London. Cause Camden Town ain’t burnin down,” the actress captioned the post with a quote from the singer, adding, “I love you, Amy.”
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy