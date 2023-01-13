ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorated Soldier: Fallen K9 honored for saving countless lives

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A fallen veteran was honored on Saturday for serving his country and saving lives. Master Sergeant Potter, a K9 hero, specialized in explosives. For his friend and owner, Ken Kelly, it was a bond that only few know. "He saved countless lives and countless injuries overseas...
'Recovery operation': Law enforcement now searching for 4-year-old's remains

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, is continuing the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield; however, the search is now considered a "recovery operation." Special agents with OSBI and the OHP have been searching areas of Caddo County for the...
1 killed, another injured in fatal rollover in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews responded to a fatal rollover that left one person dead in northeast Oklahoma City, Saturday morning. Witness reports say an SUV was northbound at a high rate of speed before they drove off the road. The driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the...
2 killed in Kingfisher County plane crash

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Officials are responding to a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday afternoon that left two people dead. Reports say the crash happened near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher. OHP says two people were killed in the crash. This is a developing...
INTEGRIS eliminating 200 positions, citing financial challenges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Hospitals across the industry are projected to have their worst financial year in decades. In an official statement, INTEGRIS has made the decision to eliminate 200 positions, which includes 140 caregivers leaving the organization. The post pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven to be financially challenging.
