"Zoey 101" Alum Alexa Nikolas Spoke About Paramount+'s "Beyond Low" Decision To Reboot The Show
Warning: This article includes discussions of abuse.
If you haven't already heard, a Zoey 101 movie sequel is in the works — but not everyone is thrilled about it.
Alexa Nikolas, who played Zoey's best friend and roommate, Nicole Bristow, spoke out against Paramount+ on Twitter for bringing back the show.
Last year, Alexa spoke out about her experience working at Nickelodeon — specifically with Zoey 101 creator Dan Schneider, whom she said she never felt "safe" around and whom she called "the creator of my childhood trauma."
Alexa recalled alleged inappropriate behavior by him, saying that he had once yelled at her to the point where she cried, and how he was "always" in attendance at her wardrobe fittings.
Although Dan didn't publicly respond to her comments, he did end up leaving the network in 2018 after an investigation , which discovered he could be "verbally abusive" on sets, but did not find any evidence of sexual misconduct.
Once Alexa heard about the reboot, she wrote on Twitter: “Take note of people in this industry that do not advocate publicly nor privately to create safer environments by even simply supporting individuals close to them that have bravely come forward. Birds of a feather. Flock 👏🏻 together 👏🏻."
She continued, “😵💫 Do NOT support a network that can’t even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low… #nickelodeon."
Alexa then shared a tweet suggesting that she would be protesting outside of Paramount+ headquarters, as she did with Nickelodeon last year.
In addition to Alexa, it appears that Victoria Justice and Paul Butcher are not involved in the reboot either. The project is slated for release on Paramount+ later in 2023.
If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-2253 (4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.
