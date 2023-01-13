ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Zoey 101" Alum Alexa Nikolas Spoke About Paramount+'s "Beyond Low" Decision To Reboot The Show

By Chelsea Stewart
 4 days ago

Warning: This article includes discussions of abuse.

If you haven't already heard, a Zoey 101 movie sequel is in the works — but not everyone is thrilled about it.

Todd Plitt / Getty Images

Alexa Nikolas, who played Zoey's best friend and roommate, Nicole Bristow, spoke out against Paramount+ on Twitter for bringing back the show.

Jesse Grant / WireImage

Last year, Alexa spoke out about her experience working at Nickelodeon — specifically with Zoey 101 creator Dan Schneider, whom she said she never felt "safe" around and whom she called "the creator of my childhood trauma."

Jennette McCurdy from iCarly has also shared negative experiences with Dan, notably in her 2022 book, I'm Glad My Mom Died .

Michael Bezjian / WireImage

Alexa recalled alleged inappropriate behavior by him, saying that he had once yelled at her to the point where she cried, and how he was "always" in attendance at her wardrobe fittings.

She's also spoken about issues with her former costar Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Although Dan didn't publicly respond to her comments, he did end up leaving the network in 2018 after an investigation , which discovered he could be "verbally abusive" on sets, but did not find any evidence of sexual misconduct.

While he has indicated that he's trying to make a comeback, he does not appear to be attached to the reboot as of this writing.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Once Alexa heard about the reboot, she wrote on Twitter: “Take note of people in this industry that do not advocate publicly nor privately to create safer environments by even simply supporting individuals close to them that have bravely come forward. Birds of a feather. Flock 👏🏻 together 👏🏻."

Take note of people in this industry that do not advocate publicly nor privately to create safer environments by even simply supporting individuals close to them that have bravely come forward. Birds of a feather. Flock 👏🏻 together 👏🏻

@alexanikolas__ 12:23 AM - 13 Jan 2023

She continued, “😵‍💫 Do NOT support a network that can’t even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low… #nickelodeon."

😵‍💫 Do NOT support a network that can’t even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low… #nickelodeon

@alexanikolas__ 12:31 AM - 13 Jan 2023

Alexa then shared a tweet suggesting that she would be protesting outside of Paramount+ headquarters, as she did with Nickelodeon last year.

Eat Predators will def be rolling up to @paramountplus 💋🪧

@alexanikolas__ 12:48 AM - 13 Jan 2023

In addition to Alexa, it appears that Victoria Justice and Paul Butcher are not involved in the reboot either. The project is slated for release on Paramount+ later in 2023.

If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-2253 (4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.

