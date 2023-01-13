Read full article on original website
Livento Group (NUGN) Logistics Project Offering Initialization
New York, NY, January 17, 2023 — McapMediaWire — NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announced the start of the Public Offering process for its logistics project “EuroDot”.
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Board Resolution Approving Shareholder Stock Dividend
Charlotte, North Carolina, January 17, 2023 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, today announces a board resolution approving a stock dividend for shareholders.
Nate’s Food Co. Provides Corporate Update
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – January 17, 2023 – McapMediaWire — Nate’s Food Co. (OTC: NHMD) is pleased to provide a corporate update. The Company will begin acquiring additional bitcoin mining equipment in the next 30 days. “We had previously paused acquiring additional bitcoin mining equipment as we wanted to wait to see where the pricing for mining units would bottom as the market consolidated over the summer. We are pleased to announce we are ready to begin acquiring additional units beginning this month. Our focus is on building a sustainable model while taking advantage of the unprecedented opportunities to acquire bitcoin mining equipment in this current market. We will provide updates as we acquire the new units”, said Nate Steck, CEO of Nate’s Food Co.
TNRG Requests OTCQB Listing, Plans Reg A Offer
ATLANTA, GA, January 17, 2023 — McapMediaWire — THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has applied to be listed and participate in the OTC Markets venture capital link software, OTCQB. The company added that the current reports the company has filed with the SEC have remedied delinquent Securities and Exchange Commission 10Q reports for 2022 and the annual 10K report for 2021, all prepared by the professional auditing firm of Paris Kreit & Chiu CPA as independent outside auditors and SEC registered auditor.
Revolutionary AI-Chat Service now available at MetatronAI.com
DOVER, DE, January 17, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), an AI content platform, is pleased to announce the release of AI-Chat, a generative artificial intelligence service based on cutting-edge language processing that sets a new standard in the industry. With its advanced natural language understanding capabilities and ability to generate human-like text, AI-Chat is designed for business and individuals to create cost-effective original content at unprecedented levels of quality and speed.
IQST – iQSTEL Publishes Proxy Vote Link And Encourages Shareholder Activism
New York, NY, January 17, 2023 — McapMediaWire — iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced shareholders are now able to cast their proxy votes in advance of the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for January 31, 2023, at 11 am (EDT). An email and printed proxy cards have been sent to all shareholders of record with instructions on how to vote online or by mail.
UC Asset’s new $3M cannabis property acquisition includes protection for existing shareholders
ATLANTA, GA, January 17, 2023 — McapMediawire — UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) announced last week that the company entered a MOU to acquire a 10,000 square foot cannabis cultivation property in the State of Oklahoma, through a non-cash acquisition deal. Upon closing of the acquisition, UCASU will invest $1 million to build extra 5,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation facility at the same site.
