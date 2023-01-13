HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – January 17, 2023 – McapMediaWire — Nate’s Food Co. (OTC: NHMD) is pleased to provide a corporate update. The Company will begin acquiring additional bitcoin mining equipment in the next 30 days. “We had previously paused acquiring additional bitcoin mining equipment as we wanted to wait to see where the pricing for mining units would bottom as the market consolidated over the summer. We are pleased to announce we are ready to begin acquiring additional units beginning this month. Our focus is on building a sustainable model while taking advantage of the unprecedented opportunities to acquire bitcoin mining equipment in this current market. We will provide updates as we acquire the new units”, said Nate Steck, CEO of Nate’s Food Co.

