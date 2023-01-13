Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Jeff Beck’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death
Jeff Beck’s net worth at the time of his death was considerably more than the insurance policy he had on his fingers.
Jeff Beck's Cause Of Death Explained
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck play a ferocious set of Yardbirds classics with the White Stripes in 2002
On Wednesday (January 11), Jeff Beck – one of the greatest and most influential electric guitar players of all time – passed away at the age of 78. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”
The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
John Lennon Tried to Physically Prevent a ‘Pissed Off’ Paul Simon From Playing Guitar
John Lennon was frustrated with the way Paul Simon was playing guitar. Eventually, he tried to physically stop him from doing it.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Award-Winning Actor and Director Dies
Award-winning actor, director, teacher, and adapter Frank Galati has died, Steppenwolf Theatre announced Tuesday. Galati, who won two Tony Awards in 1990 for best play and best director, died Monday.
Jeff Beck’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages To Sandra Cash & Patricia Brown
Jeff Beck was a rock musician known for his songs “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr” and “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers.”. He was most recently married to Sandra Cash. The late star’s first marriage was to Patricia Brown. Sadly, Jeff died on...
What is meningitis? The illness Jeff Beck contracted before his death
Rock veteran and Grammy-winning guitarist Jeff Beck died aged 78 after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”, his family announced on Wednesday.A statement posted to Twitter and Instagram read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”The chief executive of charity Meningitis Now, Dr Tom Nutt, said the shock news was a reminder about the “devastating” disease and its ability to affect any age group.After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,...
George Harrison Called Paul McCartney a Hypocrite for Not Going to The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
George Harrison had some opinions about Paul McCartney missing The Beatles' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
“Don’t Cry Daddy” Duet by Elvis Presley and his Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Will Make You Cry!
Despite the song’s title, “Don’t Cry Daddy,” this duet will undoubtedly move anybody to tears. “Don’t Cry Daddy” was composed by Mac Davis and first released in 1969 by the legend himself, Elvis Presley. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot...
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
John Lennon’s Mindset Just Before His Death Led Ringo Starr to Give Him the Ultimate Compliment
Ringo Starr visited John Lennon just before his 1980 murder, and the drummer could help but compliment his friend’s mentality.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
