Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”

The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Actor and Director Dies

Award-winning actor, director, teacher, and adapter Frank Galati has died, Steppenwolf Theatre announced Tuesday. Galati, who won two Tony Awards in 1990 for best play and best director, died Monday.
The Independent

What is meningitis? The illness Jeff Beck contracted before his death

Rock veteran and Grammy-winning guitarist Jeff Beck died aged 78 after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”, his family announced on Wednesday.A statement posted to Twitter and Instagram read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”The chief executive of charity Meningitis Now, Dr Tom Nutt, said the shock news was a reminder about the “devastating” disease and its ability to affect any age group.After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,...
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
News Breaking LIVE

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.

