These easy-to-make coconut cookies are a tropical treat

Treats become scarce in the dark weeks after Christmas and New Year’s.

Brighten up these chilly times with a little home baking — this recipe for chewy coconut cookies is a good place to start.

Found on Allrecipes, the cookies are about as simple to make as it gets. And the deep coconut flavor — courtesy of real coconut — adds a burst of tropical sunshine. Bonus: It’s a simple, classic recipe, that’s great for beginners or kids. As easy as chocolate chip cookies, but just a little different.

And if you’re concerned about the recent spike in egg prices, good news: The recipe only calls for one egg to make 36 scrumptious cookies.

While the oven preheats, whisk together the dry ingredients in a medium bowl: flour, baking soda and salt.

Then, using a hand mixer in a large bowl, beat together butter, brown sugar and white sugar. (This is where I usually can’t resist a little taste.) Next, beat in an egg and vanilla. Keep it going until the mixture takes on a fluffy texture.

Slowly add the flour mixture; doing it in two or three portions will make the mixing job easier.

Finally, the pièce de rèsistance, the coconut. This recipe calls for more than a cup of delicious flaked coconut. Stir it into the cookie dough until it’s well combined. Make sure it’s evenly distributed, too — we want lusciousness in every bite.

The dough is ready! Drop it, by the teaspoon, onto ungreased cookie sheets. Take care to leave at least 3 inches between the future cookies, as they will spread out.

Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, until they’re tantalizingly golden brown. Transfer the finished cookies to a wire rack and allow them to cool. Exit the kitchen. Leave the house for a moment if you must. Do not burn your tongue on the delicious cookies.

Once cooled, enjoy your well-deserved treat and hang on for Valentine’s Day.

Read the full recipe from Allrecipes here.