ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

These easy-to-make coconut cookies are a tropical treat

By Kathleen St. John
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

Treats become scarce in the dark weeks after Christmas and New Year’s.

Brighten up these chilly times with a little home baking — this recipe for chewy coconut cookies is a good place to start.

Found on Allrecipes, the cookies are about as simple to make as it gets. And the deep coconut flavor — courtesy of real coconut — adds a burst of tropical sunshine. Bonus: It’s a simple, classic recipe, that’s great for beginners or kids. As easy as chocolate chip cookies, but just a little different.

And if you’re concerned about the recent spike in egg prices, good news: The recipe only calls for one egg to make 36 scrumptious cookies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdmwx_0kDoQ5UU00
Adobe

While the oven preheats, whisk together the dry ingredients in a medium bowl: flour, baking soda and salt.

Then, using a hand mixer in a large bowl, beat together butter, brown sugar and white sugar. (This is where I usually can’t resist a little taste.) Next, beat in an egg and vanilla. Keep it going until the mixture takes on a fluffy texture.

Slowly add the flour mixture; doing it in two or three portions will make the mixing job easier.

Finally, the pièce de rèsistance, the coconut. This recipe calls for more than a cup of delicious flaked coconut. Stir it into the cookie dough until it’s well combined. Make sure it’s evenly distributed, too — we want lusciousness in every bite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1kL2_0kDoQ5UU00
Adobe

The dough is ready! Drop it, by the teaspoon, onto ungreased cookie sheets. Take care to leave at least 3 inches between the future cookies, as they will spread out.

Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, until they’re tantalizingly golden brown. Transfer the finished cookies to a wire rack and allow them to cool. Exit the kitchen. Leave the house for a moment if you must. Do not burn your tongue on the delicious cookies.

Once cooled, enjoy your well-deserved treat and hang on for Valentine’s Day.

Read the full recipe from Allrecipes here.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

How To Air Fry Frozen Shrimp For A Quick And Easy Protein

The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they’ll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...
Simplemost

How To Cook A Fresh Ham

I was at an embarrassingly advanced age when I realized that the hams my family served for special occasions were pre-cooked, like most hams. That doesn’t take away from their deliciousness, of course. However, as it turns out, you can get fresh or uncured ham — a raw ham that you cook at home.
Allrecipes.com

German Chocolate Cupcakes

Combine evaporated milk, butter, brown sugar, sugar, egg yolks, and salt in a saucepan. Cook over medium-high, whisking constantly, until it coats the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in coconut, pecans, and almond extract. Transfer to a medium bowl, and cool in the refrigerator, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until just chilled, about 1 hour.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Simplemost

Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Simplemost

Reese’s Is Now Making Ice Cream And Other Frozen Treats

You already know and love Reese’s delicious chocolatey peanut butter cups. Now, the popular candy brand is kicking off the new year by taking its beloved treat to the freezer aisle, offering up a handful of new frozen desserts from ice cream to bars, sandwiches and cones. The treats,...
Simplemost

These 4 Tips Will Help You Make Perfectly Crispy Latkes

No Hanukkah table would be complete without a plate piled high with crispy, lacey latkes. But frying the perfect latke can be challenging. Nothing can dim your festive spirits quite like spending an hour grating potatoes and onions, only to end up with soggy, greasy latkes. can fry the perfect...
Tina Howell

Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas

I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
Simplemost

Dip Boards Are A Charcuterie Trend Worth Diving Into

The charcuterie craze isn’t going anywhere. Originally a sampling of meats, cheeses and other savory foods, the idea has evolved into an array of tempting displays such as hot cocoa boards, pancake boards and butter boards. Another twist on the appetizer spread is trending: the dip board. And it...
Simplemost

Bacon-Scented Wrapping Paper Is Perfect For Gifts For Bacon-Lovers

While choosing a gift your partner, family member or friend will love is essential, sometimes the presentation makes it even better. For instance, if someone on your gift shopping list is known for their fondness of bacon, you can purchase wrapping paper on Etsy that will take any present up a notch.
Simplemost

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup Will Warm Up Your Winter

We all know that slow cookers are the perfect appliance for creating hearty dump-and-forget meals, prepared hours ahead, which simmer all afternoon and are ready for the evening meal. This slow cooker chicken noodle soup recipe from The Kitchn is a fine example of what your cooker can do with...
Dicle Belul

Cinnamon Apple Fries

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Apple Fries.
Tina Howell

Avalanche No Bake Cookies: Decadent Desserts

No bake dessert recipes are some of the best ones to make and these avalanche cookies are no exception. These little bits of deliciousness are so easy. No turning on the oven, no mess, no fuss. Plus, kids love them! The best part is that they can help make them so this is something that the whole family can enjoy together.
Ridley's Wreckage

Amish Sugar Cookies

I was gifted this recipe from a dear friend who is a phenomenal baker, after I single handedly annulated a plateful of these Amish sugar cookies. I mean I sat at the table with a cup of coffee and ate the entire plate of cookies, didn't even come up for air.... absolutely no regrets.... I was lucky enough to find a plate of these at my door the following week with the recipe. These are the only sugar cookies I make, they come together quickly, easy to make with simple pantry ingredients.
Simplemost

Simplemost

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy