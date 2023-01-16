Dr. MLK Jr. Marade expected to draw tens of thousands in Denver

Dr. MLK Jr. Marade on Monday expected to draw tens of thousands in Denver 00:21

On Monday, Jan. 16, the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Marade will wind through central Denver. CBS News Colorado will provide coverage of the Marade, starting at 9 a.m., on broadcast and on our live stream .

Marchers will gather at 9:30am at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "I Have a Dream" Memorial and roundabout north of 17th and Detroit in City Park.

Denver's Marade is a march and parade. It is both a celebration of successes and recognition of all the work still to be done to advance civil rights and racial equity in Colorado and around the country.

The event has grown to be one of the largest MLK Jr. Day celebrations in the country.

Speakers this year include former Mayor Wellington Webb and former State Representative Wilma Webb, who were instrumental in the creation of the Marade. They also worked for years to make MLK Jr.'s birthday a state holiday in Colorado, observed the third Monday of January every year.

Other speakers include Gov. Jared Polis, Mayor Michael Hancock, and Senator John Hickenlooper.

Marchers are expected to leave City Park between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Traffic will be closed on East Colfax all morning Monday from City Park, Esplanade/East High School to Civic Center Park at Broadway.

At Civic Center Park, there will be entertainment, a celebration and awards beginning at noon.

Other events to celebrate the holiday take place in Aurora, at the National Western Stock Show and Volunteers of America is also hosting a dinner. The following also take place on Monday, Jan. 16.

Wreath Laying Ceremony Honoring Dr. King

12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

MLK Library | 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Registration is not required

Hosted by the city of Aurora's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Police Department

No One Should Be Hungry, Period: MLK Free Dinner and Resource Fair

1:30 - 4 p.m.

MLK Library | 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Sponsored by Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, Dayton Street Opportunity Center, and Centura Health

MLK Jr. Heritage Rodeo - also known as the Bill Pickett Rodeo as part of National Western Stock Show

6 p.m.

Denver Coliseum | 4600 Humboldt St. Denver

Volunteers of America MLK Jr. Day Dinner and Celebration from 3-5pm at Sunset Park 1865 Larimer, featuring the music of Freddy Rodriguez, Jr.