Read full article on original website
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com
Governor Hobbs Releases Executive Budget Plans
On Friday, Governor Katie Hobbs released her executive budget priorities with a focus on investing in public education, securing the state’s water future, and tackling the affordable housing crisis among a list of other issues. Hobbs is on a mission to undo the expansion of a school voucher program...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Winter Storm Causes Northern Arizona School Cancellations and Road Closures
A fierce winter storm left nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with Flagstaff getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With continued snowfall through Tuesday night, most Northern Arizona schools have made the cancelled classes due to the weather conditions. ADOT has announced various road...
Comments / 0