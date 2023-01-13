Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants beat Vikings, move on to Divisional Round
The New York Giants advanced to the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs on Sunday with a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss the game, the season, the ramifications for the future, and more.
Big Blue View
Hear it! Locker room reaction to Giants’ victory over Vikings
What were the New York Giants saying Sunday night after the franchise’s first playoff victory in nearly 11 years, a 31-24 Wild-Card Round victory over the Minnesota Vikings?. On this episode of Big Blue View Radio we hear post-game comments from coach Brian Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/16: Giants underdogs to Eagles, Jones shines, more headlines
The New York Giants have their first playoff win in over a decade, but they’ll face a different test entirely against the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles next week. The Eagles opened as -325 moneyline favorites with an 8.5-point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 45.5 points. The Giants, of...
Big Blue View
QB Jalen Hurts not on Eagles’ Tuesday injury report
There was no mention of Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed two games near the end of the regular season, on the team’s injury report on Tuesday. The New York Giants face the Eagles Saturday night in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs. Every member...
Big Blue View
Giants’ coordinators in demand: Colts ask to interview Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale
When you win, other teams want a piece of what you have going on. Such is the case for the New York Giants these days. Teams with head-coaching vacancies are circling around Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The Indianapolis Colts have formally requested interviews...
Big Blue View
Let’s Hear it From The Daniel Jones Haters…
On the open market Jones gets at least $160/4. Please tell us specifically how he’s NOT a franchise QB. And yes JurisDoctor, I’m sticking with the "Franchise" label. He just beat a franchise QB who has a far better supporting cast. If you go back in time, I...
Big Blue View
We WON! mock offseason.
The Giants didn't steal that victory yesterday, Daniel and Co. beat the Vikings and won that game yesterday. Man is football fun again or what?! Since I am in a giddy mood, you all get another one of my annoying mock offseasons. You're welcome lol. 5th year option:. Andrew Thomas-...
Big Blue View
Now it seems like everybody wants a piece of the Giants (Coaches) Plus
I hope neither of these guys leave, but if one has to go, let it be Kafka. Daboll no doubt knows where to find another Offensive Coordinator and if necessary, he can call the plays. But losing Wink would Not Be Good! However, if either of them gets a head coaching job, good for them and I'd wish them well.
Big Blue View
BBV pick em divisional round
Somehow I made.... something out of this. Everyone is still in the survivor, well done us. PP, npt, afan & Kölner are still in the bracket (an X means you're out of that). Scores on the right are for tiebreaker/interest/trifecta/bragging. I don't know who a winner might be, but I assume it will come out in the wash. Plus, I usually put together a bunch of random prop picks for the SB which I suspect will sort it all out. Or make it all worse. Either way, a hell of a ride.
Big Blue View
Giants know they will be walking into hostile environment
The New York Giants know what they will be walking into Saturday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs. A hostile crowd. No, make that a HOSTILE crowd. Giants’ defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said Tuesday he told...
Big Blue View
Giants-Vikings ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Yes, Daniel Jones and the Giants are good
The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since they won the 2011 Super Bowl, taking care of that piece of bookkeeping with an inspiring 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the Wild-Card Round of the 2023 NFC playoffs. Let’s get to...
Big Blue View
Successful Head Coach/Quarterback Tandems
The most successful HC/QB combinations since the Colts/Giants OT Championship Game are:. Other QB's with 2 Championships are Eli, Peyton, Elway, Staubach, Plunkett, Griese, and Ben. That's it. The top group is comprised of guys with impressive skills but, with the possible exception of Bradshaw's arm, none of them had...
Big Blue View
Who’s going to Philly?
Philadelphia is supposed to have home field advantage…. But Philly is such a short trip, I suggest we rally as many Giants fans as we can to Lincoln Field to turn the tide. Post this idea anywhere you can on all Giants fan forums. Let’s flood Filthadelphia and scrub...
Big Blue View
An Open Letter to Ed Valentine
Trolling – (verb), as it relates to internet, is the deliberate act, (by a Troll – noun or adjective), of making random unsolicited and/or controversial comments on various internet forums with the intent to provoke an emotional knee jerkreaction from unsuspecting readers to engage in a fight or argument.
