Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home
A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
Michigan State Police seek info on two fugitives
The Michigan State Police Fifth District is seeking public input to assist with locating two wanted fugitives.
WNDU
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children Saturday morning. Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. on reports of a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home. Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne where she also died.
WILX-TV
Woman confesses to Calhoun County arson, sheriff says
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old woman from Sturgis was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a Jan. 3 house fire. According to authorities, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was informed by Michigan State Police troopers that the woman could be responsible for a house fire in Pennfield Township, near the intersection of Vanarmon and Sharon avenues.
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960
Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In Michigan
I don't know about you, but I could eat pizza every day for the rest of my life. Michigan has a lot of options for pizza, but who serves up the best pie in the Mitten State?. Little Caesars is probably the most well-known pizza place in Michigan. They recently became the official pizza of the NFL. For $5-6 it's hard to beat a Hot N Ready.
Lansing police catch driver with stolen car, more
What started as a 911 call from a Lansing man turned into an alleged thief's arrest.
No Michigan counties at highest COVID risk level this week, CDC says
For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, Michigan has zero counties at the top COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, there were two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level: Monroe and Menominee counties. Monroe moved down to a medium level this week, Menominee dropped to a low level.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan
Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
‘Hard, but we got them’: Family cares for missing woman’s 8 children
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?
Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor
A year ago, the congregation of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan was in mourning. Their pastor, The Very Rev. David Hudgins, 53, passed away in an automobile accident. Without warning the vibrant, gregarious, and humble head of their church was gone. It was a shock. Father Dave was their beacon who, by example, led his flock closer to Jesus.
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
