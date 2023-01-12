FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children Saturday morning. Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. on reports of a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home. Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne where she also died.

FREMONT, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO