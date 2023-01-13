Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebs love "The Invisible House" in Joshua Tree that Blends with its SurroundingsMaya DeviJoshua Tree, CA
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
Related
z1077fm.com
“The Battle of the Ball” basketball game returns to YVHS
“The Battle of the Ball” returns to the high desert, as the basketball teams from Yucca Valley High School will face off against the basketball teams from Twentynine Palms High School tomorrow afternoon (January 17). The boys varsity teams face off at Yucca Valley high school at 5 p.m....
z1077fm.com
Desert Hills Presbyterian Church food distribution on Jan 17, 18
Grocery store gift cards will be distributed to needy families by Desert Hills Presbyterian Church tomorrow. Residents of Yucca Valley, Morongo Valley and Landers who are facing food insecurity are invited to call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331 tomorrow morning (January 17) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m to reserve a gift card for Stater Brothers.
z1077fm.com
Left-turn on Encelia Ave. in 29 Palms closed on weekdays until Feb. 20
The westbound left turn lane on Twentynine Palms Highway entering Encelia Ave in Twentynine Palms will be closing weekdays until February 20. Maintenance is scheduled for the median and surrounding pavement, which will require the turn lane to be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until the construction concludes.
z1077fm.com
Snow hits San Bernardino Mountains – keep roads clear and safe
This weekend’s wet weather brought snow to some parts of San Bernardino County, and visitors to ski resorts and other designated winter recreation sites are welcome. However, those who play in the snow by the roadway or in front of private homes? Not so much. In fact, during this winter season, snow play on the roadway will be greeted by fines of up to $150 or more, tow-aways, and other sanctions.
z1077fm.com
Short Term Vacation Rentals in the Morongo Basin- regulations, applications and limits
The rise of the sharing economy has created new challenges for residents and hosts. In the Morongo Basin, we have regulations for Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and San Bernardino County for all unincorporated areas. Understanding the rules takes effort. Reporter Hilary Sloane has outlined the regulations in each of the three municipalities, and begins her three-part report with a look at Yucca Valley.
z1077fm.com
County seeking comments on 106-room resort in Wonder Valley until Feb. 7, locals plea for more time
Proposed as a 106-room resort, developers of the Wonder Inn aim to take over the “old pink building” that has long sat vacant on Amboy Road. The developers applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) in November 2021 and have since submitted technical studies required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and county development codes to the San Bernardino County Land Use Services (LUS) department. LUS just issued a report stating that the project would have no environmental impact that could not be mitigated, essentially, green lighting development.
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Planning Commission Meets tonight Jan. 17
Tonight, the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission will meet and discuss several issues in a study session. First up is the implementation of certain items for the Downtown Specific Plan. Next, the commission will study an issue recently discussed in the latest city council meeting – structure height requirements in single-family...
Comments / 0