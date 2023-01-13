ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

100.5 The River

Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?

We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
MUSKEGON, MI
100.5 The River

Bask In The Sunlight At This West Michigan Library!?

I do not think it is just me who is not handling the lack of sunlight very well. Not getting enough sunlight or Vitamin D can cause a lot of different systems, including depression. According to Healthline,. "Without enoughsun exposure, your serotonin levels can dip. Low levels of serotonin are...
HOLLAND, MI
bestattractions.org

Priceless Things to Do in Grand Haven, Michigan

Places to visit in Grand Haven, MI. The city of Grand Haven in Michigan is on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan and is known for its sandy beaches. It has a long boardwalk that runs along the coast of the lake and is home to shops and restaurants. In addition, there is a park that offers beautiful views of the lake, and there are many places of interest to visit.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Noah Keener

"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the city of Grand Rapids and its residents. When the virus first emerged in early 2020, many people in the community were initially skeptical of its severity and the need for strict measures to control its spread. However, as cases began to rise and the true scope of the pandemic became clear, residents of Grand Rapids quickly adapted to the new reality and took steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Beer Lovers Unite! Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week Starts Friday

The Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is starting tomorrow, January 13th, and will last until next Friday, January 21st. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week, now going into its 13th year, is a weeklong series of events that celebrate the craft beverage industry. This celebration is for anyone who shares a passion and an affinity for hand-crafted products, made by people who care about an enriching experience and carefully fashioned flavor profiles.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

