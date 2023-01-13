Read full article on original website
"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the city of Grand Rapids and its residents. When the virus first emerged in early 2020, many people in the community were initially skeptical of its severity and the need for strict measures to control its spread. However, as cases began to rise and the true scope of the pandemic became clear, residents of Grand Rapids quickly adapted to the new reality and took steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Movie studio opens new location in Walker
Owners say the decision to expand was made in response to the growing film industry and the goal of "bridging the gap" between Hollywood and Michigan.
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 13-15, 2023
We have winter activities and then it is also time to think spring and summer with the Camper, Travel & RV Show. Plus there are activities for the kids, the dogs, hockey, and a Chinese New Year Celebration!. Runs through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. The...
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"
Amazon has recently announced the opening of a new headquarters in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This move is part of the company's ongoing expansion efforts and is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the city and its residents.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Catherine’s Health Center offers free services at four West Michigan locations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center. Catherine's originally opened as a traditional free clinic in the basement of a church in 1996. In August 2020, it was granted status as a full FQHC. In total, the center now serves 23...
Morris Manor saved mainly due to location of overnight fire
The 1850 Heritage Hill home, commonly referred to as Morris Manor, was saved mostly from flames Thursday night due to the location of where the fire started.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Stores. Will Grand Rapids Lose Theirs?
No doubt the brick and mortar segment of the retail industry is struggling. People are shopping online so much that they are not visiting their favorite stores for in-store shopping, and it's been especially difficult for the home good market. Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the leaders in home...
21-year-old Newaygo County man falls through frozen lake, develops hypothermia; Michigan DNR issues renewed call for ice safety
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging extreme caution on and around ice after a 21-year-old Newaygo County man and a conservation officer fell through a lake surface Sunday, resulting in hypothermia.
Beer Lovers Unite! Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week Starts Friday
The Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is starting tomorrow, January 13th, and will last until next Friday, January 21st. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week, now going into its 13th year, is a weeklong series of events that celebrate the craft beverage industry. This celebration is for anyone who shares a passion and an affinity for hand-crafted products, made by people who care about an enriching experience and carefully fashioned flavor profiles.
