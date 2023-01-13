Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Desert Hills Presbyterian Church food distribution on Jan 17, 18
Grocery store gift cards will be distributed to needy families by Desert Hills Presbyterian Church tomorrow. Residents of Yucca Valley, Morongo Valley and Landers who are facing food insecurity are invited to call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331 tomorrow morning (January 17) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m to reserve a gift card for Stater Brothers.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Weather Forces Coachella Valley Road Closures
Inclement weather throughout Riverside County is causing major roads in the valley to close. On the west end, the usual suspects are closed due to flooding. This includes Indian Canyon Drive from Interstate 10 to Sunrise Parkway, Gene Autry Trail from Interstate 10 to Via Escuela, and East Vista Chino at the Whitewater Wash between Carmela Drive and Clubhouse View Drive.
parkerliveonline.com
Canoe capsizes on Lake Havasu, man drowns
A man drowned on Lake Havasu on Saturday morning after his canoe capsized. His body was recovered by a dive team on Monday morning. On Saturday at around 10:13 am, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department boating deputies responded to a report of a boat accident with one missing person near Cove 1, south of Havasu Landing Marina on Lake Havasu. The vessel, an aluminum canoe, was determined to have capsized approximately 100 feet from shore. The victim, a 52 year-old male from West Covina, California, attempted to swim to shore but struggled, went underwater, and did not resurface.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
(CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to...
newsmirror.net
A walk in the Yucaipa Uptown area when there was a break in the storm
Sunday afternoon on Jan. 15, during a break in the storm, a woman, her dogs and her alpaca, take advantage of a break in the storm. They were seen taking a walk in the neighborhood. The walk consisted of at least some window shopping along Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temecula, CA
Known as a tourist and resort destination, Temecula in California is championed by its award-winning wineries, festivals, and natural areas, among other things. It's located in the southwestern part of Riverside County, with a population of 110,003 as of the 2020 census. The Temecula Indians were the first settlers in...
mynewsla.com
Three Fatally Injured in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured Monday when a 21-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle. Alexia Rodriguez, 21, of El Cajon allegedly caused the deadly wreck about 4 a.m. on the southbound I-215 connector to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
foxla.com
Darnell Calhoun: Vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy to be held in Lake Elsinore
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A vigil is scheduled to be held for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore Friday. The vigil will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station and is...
vvng.com
Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
z1077fm.com
Snow hits San Bernardino Mountains – keep roads clear and safe
This weekend’s wet weather brought snow to some parts of San Bernardino County, and visitors to ski resorts and other designated winter recreation sites are welcome. However, those who play in the snow by the roadway or in front of private homes? Not so much. In fact, during this winter season, snow play on the roadway will be greeted by fines of up to $150 or more, tow-aways, and other sanctions.
Family of fallen RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun release statement
The family of the fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. Darnell Calhoun released a statement Monday evening. Calhoun, 30, was shot and killed during a confrontation with a domestic violence suspect Friday at a Lakeland Village home. He began his service with the agency on February 24, 2022. He was assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station. The post Family of fallen RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun release statement appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities conduct in-custody death investigation at West Valley Detention Center
Authorities are conducting an in-custody death investigation at West Valley Detention Center, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 17. On Jan. 13, investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to the jail facility to investigate the death of Jason...
Swift water rescue mounted after man heard shouting for help in Moreno Valley
A man heard shouting for help inside a storm channel in Moreno Valley where water was flowing at a fast clip following the weekend-long rainstorms prompted a rescue operation today.
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed
A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
