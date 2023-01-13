ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for

The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
MotorBiscuit

Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend

When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning

Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
lsxmag.com

Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine

Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
conceptcarz.com

Hyundai Announces 2023 U.S. Racing Program Highlighted by IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Return

• Hyundai Returns to IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Vying for Fourth-Consecutive Manufacturers' Title. •Hyundai to Enter Five Elantra N TCR Cars in IMSA with Bryan Herta Autosport and Deily Motorsports. •Robert Wickens, Michael Lewis, Mark Wilkins, Taylor Hagler, Harry Gottsacker and Mason Filippi Return to Hyundai Team. •Driver Lineup Includes...
OKLAHOMA STATE
conceptcarz.com

Hyundai Motor North America Promotes Michael Stewart to Public Relations and Communications Director

Stewart Responsible for all Regional Communications and Public Relations Strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America. Hyundai North Motor America promoted Michael Stewart to director, public relations and communications effective December 12, 2022. In his new role, he will support and execute all regional communications and public relations strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America, in collaboration with other Hyundai affiliates, including the Hyundai Washington D.C. office. He will report directly to June Lim, executive coordinator, marketing and public relations, Hyundai Motor North America.
GEORGIA STATE
Top Speed

10 Reasons Why The Polaris Slingshot Is Better Than A Traditional Motorcycle

When the Polaris Slingshot first hit the market, people were not quite sure what to make of it. First, the purists claimed that it would never be a motorcycle because it had three wheels. Then others said it wasn’t a trike because the two wheels were in front and not in the back. Even the local governments couldn’t agree on whether it was a car or a motorcycle. Thankfully, the Slingshot has settled in and found its place on the road. Those who buy one end up loving it and the lifestyle they bring. These 10 reasons to give the Polaris Slingshot a chance will have you booking a test drive.
MotorAuthority

2023 Lexus RC, Cadillac V-LMDh race car, 2024 Jaguar F-Type: Today's Car News

The 2023 Lexus RC lineup debuted with a price point of $45,470. The headlining changes include the return of the RC F Track Edition and a new F Sport Appearance Package, which adds a two-tone exterior with a black hood and roof along with dark-finish 19-inch Enkei wheels. The livery...
conceptcarz.com

Mitsubishi Motors Presents National Sweepstakes Winner With New Mitsubishi Outlander

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), presented the winner of the Mattel Hot Wheels 2022 Kroger Mitsubishi Motors Sweepstakes with an all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander. A Mountain Home, Arkansas, resident for twenty-two years, 83-year-old retiree Bob Saylor took ownership of the Outlander SUV, his first new vehicle in thirty-seven years, today at Rath Mitsubishi of Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, AR
lifetrixcorner.com

What Type of Outboard Motor is Best for My Boat?

An engine is a crucial part of a boat. It’s the component that gets the boat always moving. Depending on the type and make of the boat depend on how powerful the motor is. Some boats are built to be leisurely driven while others are meant to go fast on the water. Each person wants their own thing and that’s the beauty of having all these different options. There are different marine engine and propulsion systems in the market now and they include outboard, inboard, jet drive, and sterndrive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy