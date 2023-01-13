ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

conceptcarz.com

Hyundai Announces 2023 U.S. Racing Program Highlighted by IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Return

• Hyundai Returns to IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Vying for Fourth-Consecutive Manufacturers' Title. •Hyundai to Enter Five Elantra N TCR Cars in IMSA with Bryan Herta Autosport and Deily Motorsports. •Robert Wickens, Michael Lewis, Mark Wilkins, Taylor Hagler, Harry Gottsacker and Mason Filippi Return to Hyundai Team. •Driver Lineup Includes...
Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award

Kia becomes the first brand to ever win two ICOTY awards in the same year. The Kia Carens has been crowned as the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 and the Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY. With this, Kia has become the first brand ever to win two ICOTY awards in the same year.
Nissan Formula E Team shows promising signs in season-opening Mexico City E-Prix

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Nissan Formula E Team showed strong potential in the opening race of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship thanks to Sacha Fenestraz's excellent qualifying display at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Franco-Argentine racer put in a good performance in the Group Stage...

