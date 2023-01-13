ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

conceptcarz.com

Hyundai Announces 2023 U.S. Racing Program Highlighted by IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Return

• Hyundai Returns to IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Vying for Fourth-Consecutive Manufacturers' Title. •Hyundai to Enter Five Elantra N TCR Cars in IMSA with Bryan Herta Autosport and Deily Motorsports. •Robert Wickens, Michael Lewis, Mark Wilkins, Taylor Hagler, Harry Gottsacker and Mason Filippi Return to Hyundai Team. •Driver Lineup Includes...
Deadline

Plimsoll Productions Names Andrea Jackson As Creative Director Of Factual Entertainment

The UK’s Plimsoll Productions has appointed formats and distribution veteran Andrea Jackson as Creative Director of Factual Entertainment. This makes her Plimsoll’s lead for developing, packaging and executive producing formats and factual entertainment content. In her new role, Jackson will report to Plimsoll CEO Grant Mansfield and join the ITV Studios-owned company’s executive leadership group. Plimsoll bought Jackson’s unscripted distribution business Magnify Media in 2020, five years after she established the company. Magnify had continued to operate independently following the sale but is now set to “fully integrate” into the ITV Studios distribution operation. The distributor’s key titles include Fox’s Malika: The Lion Queen, BBC One’s My Unique B...
Hyundai Motor North America Promotes Michael Stewart to Public Relations and Communications Director

Stewart Responsible for all Regional Communications and Public Relations Strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America. Hyundai North Motor America promoted Michael Stewart to director, public relations and communications effective December 12, 2022. In his new role, he will support and execute all regional communications and public relations strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America, in collaboration with other Hyundai affiliates, including the Hyundai Washington D.C. office. He will report directly to June Lim, executive coordinator, marketing and public relations, Hyundai Motor North America.
Variety

Actor Who Plastered His Headshot Around London, New York Nabs Agent, Looks to Future

The name Medhi Hamadouchi may not mean much to you but anyone who’s set foot in central London this year may well recognize Hamadouchi’s face. At the beginning of January the actor plastered 5,000 posters around the capital featuring his headshot and a QR code leading to his website. Despite being chastised by Westminster council (who he says sent him an email begging him to stop fly-posting) and, on one occasion, being chased by what he thinks was a police officer who caught him sticking up a poster, Hamadouchi’s self-publicity paid off: not only has he gone somewhat viral but he...
Nissan Formula E Team shows promising signs in season-opening Mexico City E-Prix

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Nissan Formula E Team showed strong potential in the opening race of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship thanks to Sacha Fenestraz's excellent qualifying display at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Franco-Argentine racer put in a good performance in the Group Stage...
Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award

Kia becomes the first brand to ever win two ICOTY awards in the same year. The Kia Carens has been crowned as the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 and the Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY. With this, Kia has become the first brand ever to win two ICOTY awards in the same year.

