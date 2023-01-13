Read full article on original website
'Carl Hahn was, is and will remain an integral part of the Volkswagen family'
• Carl Horst Hahn passed away on January 14, 2023 at the age of 96 in Wolfsburg. •Carl Hahn set the course for today's company success. •Even after retirement, he remained closely connected to Volkswagen and the city of Wolfsburg. Prof. Dr. Carl Horst Hahn has passed away. As Chairman...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Hyundai Announces 2023 U.S. Racing Program Highlighted by IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Return
• Hyundai Returns to IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Vying for Fourth-Consecutive Manufacturers' Title. •Hyundai to Enter Five Elantra N TCR Cars in IMSA with Bryan Herta Autosport and Deily Motorsports. •Robert Wickens, Michael Lewis, Mark Wilkins, Taylor Hagler, Harry Gottsacker and Mason Filippi Return to Hyundai Team. •Driver Lineup Includes...
Plimsoll Productions Names Andrea Jackson As Creative Director Of Factual Entertainment
The UK’s Plimsoll Productions has appointed formats and distribution veteran Andrea Jackson as Creative Director of Factual Entertainment. This makes her Plimsoll’s lead for developing, packaging and executive producing formats and factual entertainment content. In her new role, Jackson will report to Plimsoll CEO Grant Mansfield and join the ITV Studios-owned company’s executive leadership group. Plimsoll bought Jackson’s unscripted distribution business Magnify Media in 2020, five years after she established the company. Magnify had continued to operate independently following the sale but is now set to “fully integrate” into the ITV Studios distribution operation. The distributor’s key titles include Fox’s Malika: The Lion Queen, BBC One’s My Unique B...
India's Maharashtra enters $2.5 billion partnership for EV battery-swapping stations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc (GGR.O) and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday.
Hyundai Motor North America Promotes Michael Stewart to Public Relations and Communications Director
Stewart Responsible for all Regional Communications and Public Relations Strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America. Hyundai North Motor America promoted Michael Stewart to director, public relations and communications effective December 12, 2022. In his new role, he will support and execute all regional communications and public relations strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America, in collaboration with other Hyundai affiliates, including the Hyundai Washington D.C. office. He will report directly to June Lim, executive coordinator, marketing and public relations, Hyundai Motor North America.
Actor Who Plastered His Headshot Around London, New York Nabs Agent, Looks to Future
The name Medhi Hamadouchi may not mean much to you but anyone who’s set foot in central London this year may well recognize Hamadouchi’s face. At the beginning of January the actor plastered 5,000 posters around the capital featuring his headshot and a QR code leading to his website. Despite being chastised by Westminster council (who he says sent him an email begging him to stop fly-posting) and, on one occasion, being chased by what he thinks was a police officer who caught him sticking up a poster, Hamadouchi’s self-publicity paid off: not only has he gone somewhat viral but he...
DAVOS 2023: Spain says 'very close to deal' with Britain on Gibraltar
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Madrid and London were closing in on a deal to find a definitive solution settling the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar.
Nissan Formula E Team shows promising signs in season-opening Mexico City E-Prix
MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Nissan Formula E Team showed strong potential in the opening race of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship thanks to Sacha Fenestraz's excellent qualifying display at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Franco-Argentine racer put in a good performance in the Group Stage...
Good as new! Virtually new 2000 Mini Cooper and totally new 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Silverstone Auctions
There is a very strange mindset among some collectors that drives them to keep their purchases untouched for years – be it a Matchbox toy or a Ferrari. At the next Silverstone Auction at Stoneleigh Park on February 25th there are a number of such examples – a Mini and a Ferrari among them.
Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award
Kia becomes the first brand to ever win two ICOTY awards in the same year. The Kia Carens has been crowned as the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 and the Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY. With this, Kia has become the first brand ever to win two ICOTY awards in the same year.
