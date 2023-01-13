Read full article on original website
Free Pattern – Aqueous Throw Blanket
As a crocheter, I know the joy and satisfaction that comes from creating something beautiful and functional with your own two hands. That’s why I am excited to share with you the Aqueous Throw pattern from Mary Maxim. This free pattern allows you to crochet a luxurious throw that is perfect for snuggling up on the couch, or adding a touch of warmth and style to any room in your home.
Twelve Quilt Bookmarks
Probably no type of folk art is considered more typically American than the patchwork quilt. These handmade masterpieces have come to be considered works of art, and quilts, both modern and antique, are now highly prized collector’s items. The designs in this collection of little quilt bookmarks are all...
Get Simple Style with this Easy Vest Knitting Pattern
I love Japanese knitting patterns. Of course not every designer from that country has the same style, but in general, many Japanese knitting patterns have a spare but stylish look, with just enough details to make them interesting to knit and wear. Take this vest knitting pattern, UraUe by Natsuko...
20 DIY Headboards To Make Yourself
Headboards are an essential element of any bedframe, serving not only as a functional piece of furniture but also as a decorative statement in any bedroom. They provide support for sitting up in bed, as well as a stylish backdrop for your bedding and pillows. Creating your own headboard can...
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)
We're back at Costco and in today's article, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products, including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.
People are only just finding out XXL and 2XL aren’t the same size
If shopping for your size has ever left you feeling seriously confused, you’re not alone. Watch the video below:. Many of us have felt the frustration of trying on a garment from one shop and it's a perfect fit, but in another shop it’s too tight or too big.
Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed
If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
Woman Uses Towel Bars to Organize Her Home and It's Genius
We were today years old when we realized you can use a towel bar so many different ways!
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now
Deal: $9.69 (-$3.30 until 1/22) If you're cutting back on sweets, these tasty chocolate-coconut treats will give you your chocolate fix with only 3 grams of sugar (and just 3 ingredients!). The bite-sized portions taste just like your favorite childhood candy but satisfy your craving without bringing on the sugar rush.
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts
Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out this year
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
