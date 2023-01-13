Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for
The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
A 335-HP VW ID Buzz GTX Is Coming Because the World Needs More Sport Vans
Aaron Cole / The DriveWith that much oomph and all-wheel drive, the ID Buzz GTX should better align with U.S. buyers' priority of going faster, everywhere.
conceptcarz.com
Team Audi Sport with good individual results and setbacks at the Dakar Rally
• 14 stage podiums and seven times among the top 3 in the overall standings. •Electric drive concept of the low-emission race car highly efficient. The effort paid off: Team Audi Sport shaped the 2023 Dakar Rally with innovation and performance right up to the end despite various setbacks. The Audi RS Q e-tron with its electric drive concept scored a total of 14 podium results on 15 event days including the prologue. In addition, the Audi drivers led the rally in Saudi Arabia with the prototype for three days for the first time. However, a series of punctures, the accident-related retirements of Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz and Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger as well as a massive loss of time for Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist prevented a better result than 14th place.
conceptcarz.com
Mitsubishi Motors Presents National Sweepstakes Winner With New Mitsubishi Outlander
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), presented the winner of the Mattel Hot Wheels 2022 Kroger Mitsubishi Motors Sweepstakes with an all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander. A Mountain Home, Arkansas, resident for twenty-two years, 83-year-old retiree Bob Saylor took ownership of the Outlander SUV, his first new vehicle in thirty-seven years, today at Rath Mitsubishi of Springdale.
AOL Corp
Popular Used Cars no Longer Considered Affordable
Prices of used cars and trucks are dropping, according to the latest government data, but a new report says some popular models once considered "affordable" are now anything but. Robbie Marx is looking for a used van and said one he was looking at for $16,900 will probably sell fast.
BBC
Greenland profile
Greenland is the world's largest island and an autonomous Danish dependent territory with limited self-government and its own parliament. Though a part of the continent of North America, Greenland has been politically and culturally associated with Europe - in particular the two colonial powers, Norway and Denmark - since the 9th Century.
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1971 Datsun 240Z Series I
Most days, we look for quirky used cars, or inexpensive ones, or project cars. Yes, we've tossed a few classics up there -- two or three '60s Ford T-Birds, for example, but it hasn't been the normal modus operandi. Well, today, we're going full classic with a $50,000 Datsun Z...
lifetrixcorner.com
What Type of Outboard Motor is Best for My Boat?
An engine is a crucial part of a boat. It’s the component that gets the boat always moving. Depending on the type and make of the boat depend on how powerful the motor is. Some boats are built to be leisurely driven while others are meant to go fast on the water. Each person wants their own thing and that’s the beauty of having all these different options. There are different marine engine and propulsion systems in the market now and they include outboard, inboard, jet drive, and sterndrive.
techaiapp.com
RM Sotheby’s First Auction of 2023 has an alluring mix
For its Arizona Auction, the first sale of 2023, RM Sotheby’s has an interesting mix of some of the greatest supercars of all time along with yesteryear classics. The line-up contains both pre- and post-war eras with a trio of supercars and a short-chassis Duesenberg. Some of the highlights...
conceptcarz.com
2023 Jeep Cherokee
The 2023 Jeep® Cherokee boasts an authentic and premium design, along with an advanced 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (I-4) turbocharged engine that enhances performance and fuel efficiency. Jeep Cherokee offers spacious interior comfort and convenience, delivering everyday practicality with outstanding ride-and-handling characteristics, independent front and rear suspension systems with world-class body torsional stiffness and two engines that are mated to an enhanced, high-efficient nine-speed automatic transmission. (posted on conceptcarz.com)
msn.com
Ranked: the longest-living car engines
Slide 1 of 35: The advent of electrification means that the days of us being able to worship legendary engines in the future may well just not happen. The industry is yet to make legends of any of the raft of new electric motors now being installed in the wave of electric vehicles, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon. Time, then, to salute the units of the past and present that have character, class – and lived a long time. Here are the longest running of the lot:
constructiontechnology.media
TBM set for major Brenner Base Tunnel dig
Italian contractor Webuild and its Swiss subsidiary CSC have announced that the tunnel boring machine (TBM) known as Lilia is ready to begin excavating a major section of the Brenner Base Tunnel in Austria. In December, Lilia successfully completed its final testing programme, undertaken by the TBM’s manufacturer Herrenknecht, at...
Comments / 0