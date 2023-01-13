Read full article on original website
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Mickie James Wins Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title At Hard To Kill
Mickie James was hesitant about potentially retiring from the squared circle ahead of her Impact Knockouts Word Championship match against Jordynne Grace at Friday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event. However, the Last Rodeo is still alive and well as James dethroned Grace to capture the Impact Knockouts World Title after an intense battle at the pay-per-view event.
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
Impact Wrestling Confirms Santino Marella Has Signed With The Company
Santino Marella will be sticking with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future after signing a deal with the promotion. At this week’s Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view event, Marella made his debut as Impact’s newest authority figure. On Instagram, the promotion has confirmed that Marella has signed a...
Hard To Kill News – PCO Returns To Life, Masha Slamovich Earns Knockouts Title Shot
PCO was buried alive by Eddie Edwards in the desert of Las Vegas this past November. At Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view event, PCO returned to life, appearing in the ring following Edwards’ victory over Jonathan Gresham in singles action. PCO spit sand and blasted Edwards with a shovel to stand tall over his former stablemate.
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
New Match Announced For WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The Alpha Academy will take on Judgement Day in a tag team match. This comes after Judgment Day earned a future title match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Updated WWE Raw Card. – Bobby Lashley...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Willie Mack. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs....
Card For Tonight’s NJPW Strong (1/14/23)
NJPW has revealed the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World, which will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time. You can check that out below:. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay vs. Team Filthy (“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Che...
Matt Hardy Going Back To His “Broken” Character In AEW?
AEW wrestler Matt Hardy did an interesting tease during the latest edition of ‘Being The Elite’ on YouTube. He was seen having a backstage conversation with Ethan Page when he excused himself to use the restroom. Ominous music started playing once he was inside, and Matt turned into his “broken” character after looking into the mirror.
WWE 2K23 To Be Revealed On The Same Day As The Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
WWE fans and gamers will get a look at the upcoming WWE 2K23 game later this month on the same day as the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. WWE 2K23 will be the latest in the 2K franchise, which began with WWE 2K14 in late 2013, and comes after the successful WWE 2K22 game which was released last year.
News On Why Chris Jericho Appeared At PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society appeared on Night Two of Sunday’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles event. Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Sammy Guevara defeated Jonathan Gresham, Kevin Blackwood, Michael Oku, Player Uno, and SB Kento in a ten-man tag team match. According to...
NXT UK Star Jinny Announces Retirement
NXT UK superstar Jinny has announced her retirement from performing as a professional wrestler. She posted the announcement to her Twitter account:. Jinny debuted in 2015, first performing for Progress. She competed for the promotion until 2021, and became Progress Women’s Champion in May 2018. She defended the title successfully against Dakota Kai, before dropping the title to Jordynne Grace.
AEW Announces First Match For Next Week’s Episode Of Rampage
AEW has announced the first match for next Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was advertised on this week’s broadcast that Daniel Garcia will collide with Action Andretti on the January 20th show. The match comes amidst Andretti’s recent rivalry with Garcia following Ricky Starks’ collision with...
Mick Foley On His Body Taking Punishment: “Fat Doesn’t Tear”
Mick Foley has his rambunctious frame to thank for a lengthy career in wrestling, according to the WWE Hall of Famer. Throughout his career, Foley was part of several hard-hitting matches both in and out of WWE, including death matches in Japan and the infamous Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998.
Contract Signing + Match Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
On next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we’ll see a contract signing featuring Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns prior to their singles match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Additionally, we’ll see the Banger Bros (Sheamus & Drew McIntyre) facing off against the Viking Raiders.
Mike Bailey Reveals Bryan Danielson & Ricochet As Dream Opponents
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion, during which he was asked which wrestlers he would like to share the ring with. Bailey didn’t waste any time in naming Bryan Danielson and Ricochet as his dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the...
Dax Harwood Claims Road Dogg Is “Spinning A Narrative” Over Heat Between Them
FTR’s Dax Harwood has cast doubt over just how genuine an apology from ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James really is. Last month, Harwood addressed his issues with James stemming from their time in WWE. In response, James apologized for not thanking Harwood after The Revival took bumps for...
Jim Cornette Reacts To MJF Mentioning Him On AEW Dynamite
On the most recent edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, veteran manager Jim Cornette reacted to AEW World Champion MJF namedropping him on last week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Jim Cornette on why MJF mentioned him during his promo:...
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE For SummerSlam Match In 2020
After making appearances with his father on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio had his first match in pro wrestling when he took on Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam in 2020, but he came up short. This led to Dominik signing with the company before the Payback pay-per-view event...
