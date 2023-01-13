Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mickie James Would Love To Defend Knockouts Title In Other Companies, Talks Mercedes Moné, Making This Final Title Run Special
Mickie James has big plans for her Knockouts Championship reign. The IMPACT superstar appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss this very topic, which included her naming some big potential opponents like Mercedes Moné or AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. James is also adamant about traveling to other companies to defend the title, a goal she really hopes to achieve. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE When Wrestling Debut Match At SummerSlam 2020
WWE star Dominik Mysterio from the Judgement Day was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his debut for the company back in 2020, and how he wasn’t officially under contract until well after that match. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Shares How He Ended Up Wrestling For AEW After Becoming Director Of Business Development
Jeff Jarrett looked back on his career, his decision to sign with AEW, and more during an appearance on Talk is Jericho. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared how he ended up wrestling for AEW after signing with the company to be the Director of Business Development. “I...
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Thinks There Is A “Glimmer Of Hope” For AEW
Eric Bischoff has repeatedly criticized AEW for having poor storylines and having matches for the sake of it. While speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff talked about the one thing that makes him have a glimmer of hope for AEW, which is having UFC’s Dana White’s Slap League be the new program following Dynamite, something that could help boost Dynamite’s second-hour ratings.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On Getting To Work With Tully Blanchard Again : “I Really Enjoyed It”
On the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about working alongside the great Tully Blanchard in AEW, which was a reunion from both men’s days in WCW. Check out what Schiavone had to say about the former Four Horseman and FTR manager in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,745 tickets, and there are 844 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay...
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Reveals He Had a Second Surgery Because Of An Infection
Last November, R-Truth underwent surgery to fix a quad tendon tear after suffering the injury while wrestling Grayson Waller in a singles match on an episode of WWE NXT. The injury happened as R-Truth took a spill over the top rope and landed wrong. Truth provided an update on his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Frankie Kazarian Says He’s Just Getting Started After Signing With IMPACT: “Thank You All For Your Love and Support”
This past Friday’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw a ton of newsworthy events, like Santino Marella becoming the new Director of Authority and Mickie James recapturing the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Another big moment saw Frankie Kazarian announce that he had signed a full-time deal with IMPACT and will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Calls CM Punk A Great Guy, Talks His Support Of The AEW Women’s Division, Advice He Gave Her That She Admired
Jade Cargill heaps praise on controversial superstar, CM Punk. The undefeated TBS champion spoke about the Second City Saint during her recent chat with Bootleg Kev, where she revealed some advice that Punk gave to her that she really admired, and discussed his extreme support of the AEW women’s division. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Indie Content to Leave Peacock and the WWE Network, Some Content Expiring Shortly
Indie content is reportedly leaving Peacock and the WWE Network, and some is set to expire this week. A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE will not continue to air indie wrestling content on Peacock and the WWE Network. It was noted that some of the promotions already have follow-up plans in order, but there aren’t a lot of details on the change in plans as of this writing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Matches Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley
On Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode, they announced new matches for the Battle in the Valley event on February 18. Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight was confirmed for the show. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Elevation Results 1/16/23
Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard) First Match: (86-34) Nyla Rose, (27-11) Marina Shafir, (43-42) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-8) Vipress, (0-0) Johnnie Robbie, (0-0) Zyra In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Nyla Rose and Johnnie Robbie will start things off. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/19/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Cincinnati, OH to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 34,934 tickets, and 1,812 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 36,746. Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card. Men’s Royal...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top Title Match Set for WWE RAW 30, Updated Card for Next Week, Omos In The Hurt Business?
The WWE United States Title will be on the line at the RAW 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley win a Six-Way Elimination Match to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Seth Rollins eliminated The Miz first, then he eliminated Dolph Ziggler, and Finn Balor. Lashley eliminated Baron Corbin, and the finish saw Lashley eliminate Rollins to get the win.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Revealed, Updated Card
The RAW Women’s Title will be defended at the WWE Royal Rumble. The feud between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s RAW. Bliss interrupted a promo from Belair, who was returning after being away for two weeks due to a ringside attack by Belair. Bliss went to bring up The Rumble but Belair cut her off, and asked if she’d rather try and eliminate 29 other women for a title shot, or if she’d rather just compete for the title at The Rumble. This led to the match being made for the Royal Rumble, and a brawl between the two that featured another appearance by Uncle Howdy. You can see footage below.
Comments / 0