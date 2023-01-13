Orlando Magic rookie Caleb Houstan put up a 20-point outing Tuesday on assignment in the NBA G League to lead the Lakeland Magic to a win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Houstan produced a team-high 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot in the 104-100 victory on the road. He went 6-of-14 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in 31 minutes off the bench in his first game with Lakeland.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 43 MINUTES AGO