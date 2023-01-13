Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jaden Rashada update: 5-star wants out of Florida, per reports
Five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada has filed a request to be released from his National Letter of Intent to Florida, according to multiple reports. Florida is expected to grant the player his release, allowing Rashada to enroll at another school and be eligible to play as a true freshman in the ...
WATCH: Notre Dame Baseball coach Shawn Stiffler mic’d up at practice
The Notre Dame baseball team is a month away from first pitch, but it seems like first-year head coach Shawn Stiffler is already in mid-season form. The initial season from the new Irish coach should be very telling as to where the program is headed. The team under Link Jarrett...
Magic rookie Caleb Houstan finishes with 24 points in G League debut
Orlando Magic rookie Caleb Houstan put up a 20-point outing Tuesday on assignment in the NBA G League to lead the Lakeland Magic to a win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Houstan produced a team-high 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot in the 104-100 victory on the road. He went 6-of-14 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in 31 minutes off the bench in his first game with Lakeland.
