Lisa Marie Presley wanted to be remembered as a 'good mom'
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of iconic rocker Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla Presley died Thursday , 20 days shy of her 55th birthday, according to a family publicist.
The singer-songwriter, who followed her famous father's footsteps into the music business, was 54 and leaves behind a storied legacy, including her four children, three of whom survive her.MORE: Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54, publicist says
In a 2012 interview with "The Guardian," Presley said she would want to be remembered "as a good mum, mostly, and a pretty OK singer-songwriter."MORE: John Travolta, Bette Midler and more remember Lisa Marie Presley
Here is what to know about Presley's children.
Riley Keough
Presley married musician Danny Keough in 1988 and the following year, they welcomed their first child, Riley Keough . Riley Keough, now 33, is an actor. Her newest project, a Prime Video miniseries titled "Daisy Jones & The Six," is based on the bestselling book of the same name from author Taylor Jenkins Reid, and is slated for a March 2023 release.
Presley called Riley and her younger daughters her "fave people" in a 2018 photo shared on Instagram . Ahead of the release of the "Elvis" biopic honoring her father last year, which starred Golden Globe-winner Austin Butler, Presley also opened up about how the film impacted her kids.
"What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best ... possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced," the proud mother tweeted last year .
Benjamin Keough
Benjamin Keough was Presley and Danny Keough's second child and her first and only son. He mainly stayed out of the spotlight but appeared in his family's TV special "Elvis by the Presleys" and in the music video for "I Love You Because," a duet between his mother and grandfather.
Presley previously revealed on social media that she and her son shared matching feet tattoos of a Celtic eternity knot that represented their "eternal love" and "eternal bond."
Benjamin Keough died by suicide in July 2020 , which devastated Presley and her family. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Presley's representative Roger Widynowski told ABC News at the time.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You are not on your own.
Harper and Finley Lockwood
In 2008, two years after Presley married her fourth husband Michael Lockwood, the couple welcomed twin daughters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, who are now 14.
Riley Keough's rep confirms that Presley's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.
Comments / 0