ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Police remove body from Saginaw River after witness sees man jump off bridge

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pD7LG_0kDnhPqz00

SAGINAW, Mich. (WWJ) -- A desperate search of the Saginaw River came to a tragic end on Thursday, hours after a person apparently jumped off a bridge.

According to WNEM-TV , Saginaw police found and removed a man’s body from the river after a resident saw the man jump in, and called 911.

Stg. Matthew Gerow told the TV station that officers responded within minutes, spotting the man treading water below the Rust Avenue Bridge.

Officers tried to throw the man a rope. However, police said rescue attempts failed and the man disappeared below the water less than 100 yards from the bridge.

The Saginaw County Dive Team was dispatched to locate the man in the water, and other agencies and dive teams responded to assist, Gerow said, according to WNEM . The search began at around noon.

The man did not reemerge from under the water, and the body was recovered at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Police are not releasing the man's name at this time.

Editor's Note: Early information on Thursday indicated that the person had jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge. It was in fact the Rust Avenue Bridge. Both bridges take drivers over the Saginaw River in Saginaw.

More on today's top stories:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Body found burned inside vehicle after fatal crash on I-75

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle after a crash on I-75. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, on northbound I-75 and Dixie Highway in Springfield Township. According to Michigan State Police, troopers received reports of a brush fire on I-75, and when the Springfield Township Fire Department arrived at the scene, they discovered it was a vehicle and called state police.A body was recovered from the vehicle once the fire was put out. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling northbound on I-75, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the road, crashing into a tree. The car caught fire in the crash. Troopers say they are working to identify the driver. The medical examiner is waiting for dental records to aid the identification.Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740. 
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say

GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Divers recover body of man who jumped from bridge into Saginaw River

SAGINAW, MI — Police have recovered the body of a man who apparently leaped from a bridge in Saginaw to the river below. About 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, police responded to the Rust Avenue (M-46) Bridge after a civilian had called 911 to report having seen an adult man jump from it into the Saginaw River. A Saginaw police officer and Saginaw County Sheriff’s sergeant responded within minutes and saw the man treading water.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
SAGINAW, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Public transportation changing routes to avoid toll bridges

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced it is permanently changing its routes to avoid tolls on Liberty Bridge and Independence Bridge. “When we realized that we were going to be tolled and it was going to be four $4 per crossing, we just realized that’s...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Birch Run woman injured in snowmobile crash

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Birch Run woman is recovering after sheriff’s deputies said she was injured in a snowmobile crash. Alger County Sheriff’s deputies responded a the 911 call on Friday, Jan. 13 around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash on a trail near Shingleton. Investigators said that...
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
DAVISON, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy