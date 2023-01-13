Police remove body from Saginaw River after witness sees man jump off bridge

SAGINAW, Mich. (WWJ) -- A desperate search of the Saginaw River came to a tragic end on Thursday, hours after a person apparently jumped off a bridge.

According to WNEM-TV , Saginaw police found and removed a man’s body from the river after a resident saw the man jump in, and called 911.

Stg. Matthew Gerow told the TV station that officers responded within minutes, spotting the man treading water below the Rust Avenue Bridge.

Officers tried to throw the man a rope. However, police said rescue attempts failed and the man disappeared below the water less than 100 yards from the bridge.

The Saginaw County Dive Team was dispatched to locate the man in the water, and other agencies and dive teams responded to assist, Gerow said, according to WNEM . The search began at around noon.

The man did not reemerge from under the water, and the body was recovered at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Police are not releasing the man's name at this time.

Editor's Note: Early information on Thursday indicated that the person had jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge. It was in fact the Rust Avenue Bridge. Both bridges take drivers over the Saginaw River in Saginaw.

