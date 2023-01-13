ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

What Ran Carthon's 49ers past tells us about his Tennessee Titans future

The Tennessee Titans reportedly hired their next general manager Tuesday evening, bringing San Francisco 49ers director of pro scouting Ran Carthon to Nashville to run the Titans' front office. Carthon's hiring signals a new direction for the franchise. Carthon has worked in San Francisco since 2017, serving below general manager John Lynch as they built one of the most impressive rosters in the NFL. San Francisco has reached the playoffs three of the last four seasons, including...
NASHVILLE, TN

