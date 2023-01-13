ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Several City Projects Over Budget In Tulsa

Several major projects in Tulsa are over budget, according to a briefing city councilors received a few days ago, but Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city is still in good shape. The sales tax committee gave a report to the city council last week that showed a shortfall in a major city project. That project is the Gilcrease Museum.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sitton Resigns: District 4 Vacancy on the Bartlesville Board of Education

On January 16, 2023, the Bartlesville Board of Education accepted the resignation of Kevin Sitton from his seat representing District 4, which covers parts of the Richard Kane, Wilson, and Hoover Elementary areas. The Board appreciates his service on the board since 2016. In December 2022, Mr. Sitton announced his...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Environmental assessments to begin for flood buy-out program

The owners of more than 170 homes have signed up to have their flood-prone properties bought by Tulsa County. A federal grant of more than $14 million will be used in part to return back to green space properties around the Arkansas River and other flood zone areas. Joseph Kralicek, Tulsa Area Emergency Management executive director, says the county is gearing up for assessments.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Planning Office moving back to City Hall

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Planning Department is moving back to City Hall, the City of Tulsa said Friday. The department moved away four years ago when the city contracted with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to create the Tulsa Planning Office. The change up will affect 23...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day

TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Street projects to start in Tahlequah on Monday

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Two street projects are set to begin in Tahlequah on Monday, the city announced. Cedar Avenue will undergo improvements, the city said. The project, funded by the 2013 Bond and the CDBG Grant, will span approximately half a mile of roadwork, from Crafton Street to Allen Road, the city said.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire

TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies

Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa City Closings For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in observance of the holiday, some city services will be suspended. What City Services Will Be Impacted On Martin Luther King Jr. Day?. Tulsa City Hall and other city facilities will be closed in observance of the holiday. Tulsa Parks recreation centers...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Plans Underway To Preserve, Improve Blue Whale In Catoosa

Some new plans are underway to preserve and even improve the Blue Whale in Catoosa. Catoosa's city manager says plans include building trails behind the whale, restrooms, a new gift shop and possibly creating a small R-V park. The city also wants to add a waterfall system in the pond...
CATOOSA, OK
okwnews.com

Stilwell, Oklahoma Resident Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murder In Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Earl McAlister, age 55, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.
STILWELL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy