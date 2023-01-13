Read full article on original website
News On 6
Several City Projects Over Budget In Tulsa
Several major projects in Tulsa are over budget, according to a briefing city councilors received a few days ago, but Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city is still in good shape. The sales tax committee gave a report to the city council last week that showed a shortfall in a major city project. That project is the Gilcrease Museum.
Job fair scheduled for Baker Hughes employees impacted by closure
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation and Work in BA Career & Workforce are partnering with Baker Hughes to help employees impacted by the upcoming closure. A job fair will be hosted at the Baker Hughes Broken Arrow facility on Jan. 17. There will be...
City of Tulsa says BS&B Safety Systems bypasses testing of wastewater, demands immediate action
TULSA — An international company with a presence in Tulsa faces serious fines, disconnection from water and sewer services, and other administrative actions for apparently bypassing the city’s monitoring of its wastewater disposal system. Employees of BS&B Safety Systems first spoke with our reporter in December, shortly after...
News On 6
Watch: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum Discusses Ongoing Projects Along The Arkansas River
There are some major projects happening across Tulsa. A new one that would build a low water dam South of Jenks just got the green light to move forward. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to talk about some of the exciting things going on.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sitton Resigns: District 4 Vacancy on the Bartlesville Board of Education
On January 16, 2023, the Bartlesville Board of Education accepted the resignation of Kevin Sitton from his seat representing District 4, which covers parts of the Richard Kane, Wilson, and Hoover Elementary areas. The Board appreciates his service on the board since 2016. In December 2022, Mr. Sitton announced his...
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
publicradiotulsa.org
Environmental assessments to begin for flood buy-out program
The owners of more than 170 homes have signed up to have their flood-prone properties bought by Tulsa County. A federal grant of more than $14 million will be used in part to return back to green space properties around the Arkansas River and other flood zone areas. Joseph Kralicek, Tulsa Area Emergency Management executive director, says the county is gearing up for assessments.
News On 6
Road Construction Project Could Force The Winganon Space Capsule To Be Moved
An iconic piece of Oklahoma history could soon be forced to move. The Winganon Space Capsule could be moved due to a major road construction project. The roadwork will involve repaving and improving Winganon Road from Highway 169 across Oologah Lake. The "Space Capsule" is located just east of Highway...
Tulsa Planning Office moving back to City Hall
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Planning Department is moving back to City Hall, the City of Tulsa said Friday. The department moved away four years ago when the city contracted with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to create the Tulsa Planning Office. The change up will affect 23...
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day
TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
City and tribal leaders announce lake along Arkansas River
City and tribal leaders say this 96 million dollar lake project will include a marina, a trail system, and a new reinforced shoreline. The idea is to bring tourists and investors to the area.
Street projects to start in Tahlequah on Monday
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Two street projects are set to begin in Tahlequah on Monday, the city announced. Cedar Avenue will undergo improvements, the city said. The project, funded by the 2013 Bond and the CDBG Grant, will span approximately half a mile of roadwork, from Crafton Street to Allen Road, the city said.
KOKI FOX 23
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
News On 6
Tulsa City Closings For Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in observance of the holiday, some city services will be suspended. What City Services Will Be Impacted On Martin Luther King Jr. Day?. Tulsa City Hall and other city facilities will be closed in observance of the holiday. Tulsa Parks recreation centers...
news9.com
Plans Underway To Preserve, Improve Blue Whale In Catoosa
Some new plans are underway to preserve and even improve the Blue Whale in Catoosa. Catoosa's city manager says plans include building trails behind the whale, restrooms, a new gift shop and possibly creating a small R-V park. The city also wants to add a waterfall system in the pond...
Radioactive material site in Broken Arrow capped, but needs maintenance
A former, seven-acre landfill in Broken Arrow has been capped with clay after crews discovered radioactive material near Kenosha and 219th East Ave.
okwnews.com
Stilwell, Oklahoma Resident Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murder In Indian Country
MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Earl McAlister, age 55, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
