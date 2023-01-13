Read full article on original website
Mega Millions Was Last Won on October 14th – Jackpot Soars
Here we go again. Lotto mania is taking over again. The last time was Powerball, this time it's Mega Millions. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 27. The current estimated prize is currently $565 million ($293.6 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night(12/23/22) – the white balls 15, 21, 32, 38, and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. If the jackpot is won on Tuesday, it will be the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game!
Next Mega Millions Almost $800 Million-Here Some Fun Odds
Since no ticket matched all six numbers drawn for Saturday night's Mega Millions. The first Mega Millions jackpot for 2023 has increased to $785 million ahead of this Tuesday night's drawing. This number will probably also go up before the drawing due to high ticket sales. So it is quite possible that this drawing could top $800 million.
