These Little Clues Foreshadowed That Big Reveal In "Wednesday"
By Kailey Hansen
BuzzFeed
4 days ago
If you're still reeling about the ending of Netflix's mysterious and spooky Wednesday series, you're not alone. Following the misadventures of Wednesday Addams during her time at Nevermore Academy, a school for "outcasts" with supernatural abilities, the show takes us on a wild ride to uncover the truth behind a monster that's terrorizing the town.
You know what's coming... 🚨🚨🚨 spoilers ahead! 🚨🚨🚨🚨
The big twist is that Laurel Gates, the sister of Garrett Gates, a student formerly murdered on the grounds of Nevermore, has returned to enact revenge. Though Laurel is presumed to be dead, like the rest of her family, she is very much alive and plans to resurrect a bigoted pilgrim named Joseph Crackstone, so that he can rid the town of outcasts and those who wronged her family.
Under the guise of Nevermore's sweet teacher, Marilyn Thornhill, Laurel has unlocked a beast that's called a Hyde, in the form of a seemingly non-magical teenager named Tyler. Tyler, whose mother was also a Hyde, is bonded with his master and transforms into a monster to do her bidding.
Wednesday learns that Hydes are typically vindictive by nature, though their ability to transform remains dormant until a master "unlocks" it through trauma, hypnosis, or a chemical substance. Tyler, who has a troubled past, bonds with Miss Thornhill when she unlocks his Hyde through a plant-derived chemical.
Turns out, this creepy and kooky reveal was foreshadowed all along. Here are nine clues that hinted at Thornhill and Tyler's villainous doings.
1. When Miss Thornhill first appears in the series, she is welcoming Wednesday to her new digs, shared with roommate Enid. The scene takes place right after we learn of a mysterious murder in the woods near the school, and Thornhill immediately draws attention to the dirt she's tracking into the girls' room ("Oops, sorry about the mud!").
2. Considering Thornhill teaches botany, many of her plants symbolize her sinister nature. She gifts Wednesday a black dahlia (which, yes, can be attributed to Wednesday's love for all things morbid), and teaches her students about the ghost orchid, whose characteristics are resilience, adaptability, and survival in a hostile environment. Could this be a metaphor for Laurel Gates's ability to blend in and survive despite her family's terrible past?
3. When we first meet Tyler, a local normie who works at the Weathervane cafe, he's busy trying to repair a broken espresso machine. One of the first things he tells Wednesday is that the contraption is "a temperamental beast with a mind of its own." This is no coincidence. Tyler himself will be revealed to be that very type of monster.
4. Tyler is close to the monster attacks on numerous occasions. In Episode 1, he and Wednesday are together at the fair, and only when they part ways does the beast first make an appearance. Later in the series, when Wednesday, Enid, and Tyler explore the old Gates house, Tyler is nowhere to be found when the monster arrives on-screen.
5. When the authorities refuse to believe Wednesday's recount of Nevermore peer Rowan being murdered by a monster, Tyler says he believes her.
6. In Episode 3, Wednesday asks Tyler for the location of the old pilgrim meeting house. While she's there, the monster appears but doesn't attack. Considering Tyler was the only person who knew she would be at that location, the beast's arrival makes sense.
7. At the Rave'N school dance, Tyler overhears Eugene's plan to visit the monster's cave. Shortly after, Wednesday "introduces" Tyler to Miss Thornhill and then leaves them alone to go grab drinks. We can assume this was when the villainous pair discussed Eugene's plan and why Thornhill decides to go and destroy the cave.
8. When Wednesday is working on her novel, Thornhill gives her a copy of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein , a story about a monster and its master. Wednesday quotes Shelley, saying, "No man chooses evil because it is evil; he only mistakes it for happiness, the good he seeks." Considering Thornhill's mission is to resurrect Crackstone, which she believes is for the greater good, this quote is big-time foreshadowing.
9. Before Wednesday's departure from Nevermore at the end of the series, Thornhill brings her a white oleander as a parting gift. Wednesday comments that this flower is "one of nature's deadliest" while Thornhill counters that it symbolizes "destiny and renewal." This is a significant clue pointing to Thornhill's plan to rid the town of outcasts, despite its terrible and deadly nature.
