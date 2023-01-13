These Little Clues Foreshadowed That Big Reveal In "Wednesday"

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us. It’s a big day for The Last of Us in gaming news because in celebration of its first episode dropping on HBO Max, PlayStation has let PlayStation Plus subscribers try the game for free, and we’ve noticed that the show is closer to the game in more ways than we originally thought. In other news, a game in the Friday the 13th franchise is being taken off digital storefronts while The House of the Dead: Remake comes to PlayStation 5.

1 DAY AGO