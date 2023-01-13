ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer's drug in Japan

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) said on Monday it had submitted a marketing authorisation application in Japan for its Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States.
WWJ News Radio

FDA publishes epinephrine recall

Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of three lots of Epinephrine (L-Adrenaline) USP – a bulk active pharmaceutical ingredient – due to discoloration.
Michael Simpson

Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong

On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
Healthline

Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼

Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
msn.com

Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Consumer Reports petitions FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3, the artificial color, in food

In the current issue of its “On Health” newsletter, Consumer Reports calls on its member to sign a new petition about one of its older causes. It all dates back 30 years to when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found Red Dye No. 3 to cause animal cancer and took action to ban the substance in cosmetics. Research back then also linked Red Dye No. 3 to hyperactivity in children.
Healthline

In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
iheart.com

SC Congressman Introduces 'Rush Was Right Act'

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan introduced the following ten pieces of legislation to begin the 118th Congress and begin his work for the American people. This legislative portfolio protects American energy production, upholds Second Amendment rights, combats inflation, protects children from exploitation, and defends our national security. Preventing...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green

Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
Vice

Head Transplant Surgeon Claims Human Brain Transplants Are 'Technically Feasible'

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The human brain is an amazing piece of biological machinery responsible for everything from dreaming up Shakespeare’s sonnets to the muscle coordination of scoring a World Cup-winning goal. Yet, even if our brains remain spry into our old age, our bodies often don’t. What if we replaced them?
technologynetworks.com

PacBio and the University of Tokyo Announce Bioinformatics Applications Collaboration

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) has announced a collaboration with the University of Tokyo, Graduate School of Medicine to study the use of long-read sequencing and novel bioinformatics methods in the hopes of better understanding the genetic causes of certain rare diseases in individuals and cohorts within the Japanese population. "Through this...
Blogging Big Blue

Cough medicine Ambroxol a key to stop Parkinson’s disease

The placebo-controlled Phase III study will examine if Ambroxol, a long-established cough medication might halt the advancement of Parkinson’s disease and enhance the quality of life for patients. Currently, the medication Ambroxol is used to treat respiratory diseases. It has anti-inflammatory effects, facilitates coughing, and encourages mucus clearing. How...
foodsafetynews.com

Irish agency sounds alarm about cannabis edibles

Irish authorities have issued a warning about cannabis edibles after a number of hospitalizations this past month. The Health Service Executive (HSE) National Social Inclusion Office said there has been an emergence of synthetic cannabinoids in jellies, known as gummies in the United States, and sweets sold as cannabis and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products.

Comments / 0

Community Policy