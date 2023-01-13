Read full article on original website
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer's drug in Japan
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) said on Monday it had submitted a marketing authorisation application in Japan for its Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States.
FDA publishes epinephrine recall
Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of three lots of Epinephrine (L-Adrenaline) USP – a bulk active pharmaceutical ingredient – due to discoloration.
Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk
A second pharmaceutical company has recalled a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of the drug Quinapril, saying the medication has too much of an impurity called...
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼
Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Alabama Just Said It Will Use Drug Laws to Prosecute Women for Taking Abortion Pills
Alabama intends to criminally prosecute women who use abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy, using an old law adopted to protect children from cocaine and other drugs, the attorney general has announced. The announcement fell just days after the FDA changed its regulations to make a commonly-used abortion pill far...
Consumer Reports petitions FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3, the artificial color, in food
In the current issue of its “On Health” newsletter, Consumer Reports calls on its member to sign a new petition about one of its older causes. It all dates back 30 years to when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found Red Dye No. 3 to cause animal cancer and took action to ban the substance in cosmetics. Research back then also linked Red Dye No. 3 to hyperactivity in children.
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
Bill Gates Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory About Owning Farmland. No 'Grand Scheme Involved.'
The billionaire has purchased 270,00 acres and many want to know why.
SC Congressman Introduces 'Rush Was Right Act'
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan introduced the following ten pieces of legislation to begin the 118th Congress and begin his work for the American people. This legislative portfolio protects American energy production, upholds Second Amendment rights, combats inflation, protects children from exploitation, and defends our national security. Preventing...
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
Bipartisan duo reintroduces bill banning members of Congress, family from trading individual stocks
A bipartisan pair of House lawmakers have reintroduced a bill to ban members of Congress and some of their family from trading individual stocks while they are in office. Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Chip Roy (R-Texas) dropped the Trust in Congress Act on Thursday, marking the third time that the unlikely duo has introduced…
Head Transplant Surgeon Claims Human Brain Transplants Are 'Technically Feasible'
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The human brain is an amazing piece of biological machinery responsible for everything from dreaming up Shakespeare’s sonnets to the muscle coordination of scoring a World Cup-winning goal. Yet, even if our brains remain spry into our old age, our bodies often don’t. What if we replaced them?
PacBio and the University of Tokyo Announce Bioinformatics Applications Collaboration
PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) has announced a collaboration with the University of Tokyo, Graduate School of Medicine to study the use of long-read sequencing and novel bioinformatics methods in the hopes of better understanding the genetic causes of certain rare diseases in individuals and cohorts within the Japanese population. "Through this...
Cough medicine Ambroxol a key to stop Parkinson’s disease
The placebo-controlled Phase III study will examine if Ambroxol, a long-established cough medication might halt the advancement of Parkinson’s disease and enhance the quality of life for patients. Currently, the medication Ambroxol is used to treat respiratory diseases. It has anti-inflammatory effects, facilitates coughing, and encourages mucus clearing. How...
FDA "accelerated approval" of new Alzheimer's drug doesn't mean it'll be readily available
(WJAR) — Lecanemab gained FDA "accelerated approval," late last week, making it the second in its class of drugs to be approved in the last year and a half. Aducanemab (Aduhelm) was approved in June 2021, a first in nearly twenty years. "The Center for Medicaid/Medicare services, back when...
Irish agency sounds alarm about cannabis edibles
Irish authorities have issued a warning about cannabis edibles after a number of hospitalizations this past month. The Health Service Executive (HSE) National Social Inclusion Office said there has been an emergence of synthetic cannabinoids in jellies, known as gummies in the United States, and sweets sold as cannabis and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products.
Pot Products With THC-O Acetate Could Cause EVALI Lung Disease, New Study Warns
Remember the 2019-2020 outbreak of EVALI lung disease that hospitalized thousands of people and killed nearly 70 people? What sickened people at the time was Vitamin-E acetate, an additive often found in unlicensed vape cartridges. Now, a new study published in the Journal of Medical Toxicology warns about THC-O acetate,...
