Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
DAVOS 2023: Spain says 'very close to deal' with Britain on Gibraltar
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Madrid and London were closing in on a deal to find a definitive solution settling the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar.
Diverse Watford one of growing number of ‘rainbow’ towns
Watford is one of a number of growing “rainbow” towns and cities in England and Wales, places where ethnic diversity is on the rise and segregation is on the wane. Using the latest census data, a team of international geographers formulated a “diversity index” that ranks places by the spread of different ethnic groups represented.
Actor Who Plastered His Headshot Around London, New York Nabs Agent, Looks to Future
The name Medhi Hamadouchi may not mean much to you but anyone who’s set foot in central London this year may well recognize Hamadouchi’s face. At the beginning of January the actor plastered 5,000 posters around the capital featuring his headshot and a QR code leading to his website. Despite being chastised by Westminster council (who he says sent him an email begging him to stop fly-posting) and, on one occasion, being chased by what he thinks was a police officer who caught him sticking up a poster, Hamadouchi’s self-publicity paid off: not only has he gone somewhat viral but he...
The Link Between Poor Mental Health and ADHD Has Been Ignored
Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
Navigating GDPR Guidelines in Decentralized Trials
Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) look set to become a positive outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic due to their benefits for patient recruitment and retention, but the increasing focus on data privacy when conducting DCTs creates a challenge for sponsors. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) protecting the data of EU residents is one of the strictest data privacy rules in existence. Contravening it can cost up to €20 million in fines and may result in trial data being unusable for marketing authorizations. The best way for sponsors to optimize their use of technology in DCTs while complying with GDPR guidelines is to take steps early during the planning process to mitigate compliance risks.
