The Guardian

Diverse Watford one of growing number of ‘rainbow’ towns

Watford is one of a number of growing “rainbow” towns and cities in England and Wales, places where ethnic diversity is on the rise and segregation is on the wane. Using the latest census data, a team of international geographers formulated a “diversity index” that ranks places by the spread of different ethnic groups represented.
Variety

Actor Who Plastered His Headshot Around London, New York Nabs Agent, Looks to Future

The name Medhi Hamadouchi may not mean much to you but anyone who’s set foot in central London this year may well recognize Hamadouchi’s face. At the beginning of January the actor plastered 5,000 posters around the capital featuring his headshot and a QR code leading to his website. Despite being chastised by Westminster council (who he says sent him an email begging him to stop fly-posting) and, on one occasion, being chased by what he thinks was a police officer who caught him sticking up a poster, Hamadouchi’s self-publicity paid off: not only has he gone somewhat viral but he...
technologynetworks.com

The Link Between Poor Mental Health and ADHD Has Been Ignored

Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
technologynetworks.com

Navigating GDPR Guidelines in Decentralized Trials

Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) look set to become a positive outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic due to their benefits for patient recruitment and retention, but the increasing focus on data privacy when conducting DCTs creates a challenge for sponsors. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) protecting the data of EU residents is one of the strictest data privacy rules in existence. Contravening it can cost up to €20 million in fines and may result in trial data being unusable for marketing authorizations. The best way for sponsors to optimize their use of technology in DCTs while complying with GDPR guidelines is to take steps early during the planning process to mitigate compliance risks.

